Are they rules of the road — actual laws and regulations? Or, as it seems too often on roads and highways in and around Santa Fe, rules are viewed merely as suggestions.
Drivers plow through intersections, speeding at yellow and flooring it as yellow turns to red. Turn signals? One might think the blinkers on 75% of cars and trucks are broken. Turn signals are for sissies. Speeding is a problem not just on main thoroughfares but too often on residential streets where pedestrians and cyclists risk injury just by strolling or riding on the street where they live.
But today, we will turn from the problems on urban streets to talk about highway driving. After all, it’s summer, when many people take off for the all-American road trip, schlepping their family to the Grand Canyon, Los Angeles, Monument Valley, even back East to visit the grandparents. Are you truly an American if you haven’t spent hour upon hour in the back seat — back in the day, in a station wagon, today, an SUV or minivan — asking your mom or dad to stop for the bathroom?
Despite such familiarity with highway driving — not to mention all the practice people get in-state, driving to Albuquerque for shopping, concerts or for sports events — the rules of the road are often disregarded.
Specifically, we would like to talk about the tendency of New Mexico drivers to use the left lane (that would be the passing lane) as their personal cruising path. Far be it from a driver headed up Opera Hill on the way from Española to speed up to pass a slower car or truck, shifting to the left lane, passing and then merging back into the right lane.
No, the impatient driver moves to the left and stays there, often traveling at the same speed as the first driver. The left lane becomes just another stream of traffic. Except it shouldn’t be.
This causes more than annoyance. Insurance companies believe drivers who stay on the left as a matter of course, using it as another traffic lane, cause accidents. That’s because other drivers weave in and out to pass both the driver on the left and the slowpoke in the right lane.
Further, New Mexico state law requires vehicles to stay in the right lane in multi-lane highways — overtaking or passing another vehicle is an exception. The law is clear: The left lane is not meant to be just another driving lane. Enforcement is rare and fines minimal, but that’s still the law.
If knowledge of the law isn’t enough to help a driver change a bad habit, remember this: Left-lane hogs irritate other motorists, with the practice a top contributor to road rage incidents.
Starting this July, a new law went into effect specifically directed toward tractor-trailers, restricting the big rigs to the right lane. Senate Bill 102 sponsor state Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, wants large trucks to stay right, where slower traffic is required to stay by law, as a way to keep all motorists safer. Truckers can use the left lane to pass, but that’s about it. State police will enforce the law by ticketing lawbreakers with fines starting at $250 for the first two offenses and going up to $500 on the third violation.
Signs should be going up to remind truckers to stay away from left lanes — the Department of Transportation is handling that. While workers are putting up signs, officials should consider greater notification for all motorists. In Texas, multi-lane highways are posted with “Left Lane For Passing Only” signs or paint “Passing Lane Only” on left highway lanes, and use billboards to remind drivers that, no, they shouldn’t hog the left lane and stay there.