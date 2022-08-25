Want to help our public schools? One of the best ways is to become a volunteer.
Santa Fe Public Schools is hosting a volunteer fair Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at Milagro Middle School, 1720 Llano St.
Show up and find out how to help young people in our community.
Signing up early in the semester offers the opportunity to make a difference in a child’s life almost from the first day of school. Even better for anyone on a tight budget, there are limited funds available to pay for background checks thanks to the generosity of several business sponsors. Those include the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce Education Committee, PNM and Jacobs Family Insurance-Allstate.
Background checks keep children safe by making sure potential volunteers don't have problematic criminal convictions and the like.
Volunteers in the schools help in numerous ways — doing everything from administrative tasks, working as lunch aides, serving after school, tutoring and being hands on in the classroom.
Such support helps teachers and students be their best.
Last year, the district emphasized tutoring so that children who were isolating because of COVID-19 could keep up with their classmates. Tutors also concentrated on closing achievement gaps.
The idea was simple: Bring in volunteers to increase one-on-one learning time for children. The teacher might be leading the class in a lesson in English grammar while a volunteer spent time on spelling or improving vocabulary. Volunteers can complement what is going on in the classroom as well as help the school run smoothly.
Volunteers come from all walks of life — retirees, college students, high schoolers or men and women still on the job.
Sometimes, volunteering is sanctioned by employers. The city of Santa Fe grants four hours of paid leave per month to employees who volunteer in schools. City leaders deserve much credit for this, knowing volunteers can help fill gaps created because there aren’t enough teachers for every classroom.
The volunteer partnership started last year, a brainchild of National Education Association-Santa Fe union president Grace Mayer. She believed volunteers would help ease stress caused by teacher vacancies and most importantly, she said when the program was announced, “the connections and relationships that adults will make with students will enrich their educational experience and foster a sense of community and belonging.”
The city isn’t the only organization providing volunteer opportunities. The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce encourages its members to volunteer, understanding that an economy thrives when workers are educated and prepared for a job.
The participation of individuals and organizations in assisting our public schools is a recognition the children of Santa Fe are the responsibility of all of us.
As New Mexicans, it’s easy to bemoan the reality that our educational system consistently places the state last or near last in achievement. Yet that won’t change unless we help change it.
That’s where volunteers can be crucial. Just consistently reading with a child who might not have books at home can improve vocabulary and comprehension — not to mention introduce a source of joy that isn’t tied to an electronic screen.
For people not attached to a particular school — whether as parents or grandparents — consider reaching out to a high-poverty school where needs are more acute. Educational research has shown that too often, schools in middle class or affluent neighborhoods receive plenty of support while schools in lower-income areas could use more adults helping out.
Wherever or however you can help the schools, consider volunteering.