Angry rumbles of opposition to current public health measures are being heard — loudly with ugly protests in places such as Michigan and Ohio — and more quietly with calls to reopen the country and New Mexico for business.
Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett has declared an economic emergency in a city of some 45,000 people. He is claiming that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s orders to close businesses and restrict individual movement are causing economic and emotional harm, despite the need to stop the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. He wants other mayors to join him in calling for the governor to open up businesses with some limits.
Such criticism is nothing compared to the scenes of angry people screaming outside Michigan’s Capitol, protesting the governor’s stay-at-home order Wednesday. The large gathering of people — all without protective gear to stop the transmission of germs who stood close enough to exchange spit as they shouted — likely means more COVID-19 cases in a few weeks.
These rugged individuals are forgetting that their right to move freely conflicts directly with other people’s rights to remain free of infection. This pandemic is not about the individual but about how each individual can do the right thing for the most people. We stay home to stop the spread of the virus and to ensure our health care system doesn’t crash and burn.
That’s true even as President Donald Trump rolls out his open-up-the-country plan, as he did Thursday. None of this is easy. It is clear that the burden of having to stay at home, away from friends and extended family, is wearing on people everywhere. Add to that the very real economic worries from people who have lost jobs or who face losing their businesses, or consider the pressures of those trying to work from home while also teaching children who no longer are attending school, and it’s understandable that people are tense.
And Duckett, even as he expresses concern about his town, has some good advice for all leaders charged with managing the pandemic: “Provide some light at the end of the tunnel and give New Mexicans something to look forward to.”
The New Mexico Business Coalition has chimed in with a “back to business” plan, recommending that businesses be allowed to open with restrictions. Those could include restricting the number of customers inside, requiring social distancing and other safeguards, such as requiring the use of face masks.
We agree with the governor and her team that any relaxing of social-distancing guidelines too soon would cause more harm and lead to increased transmission of the virus. But we would urge state leaders to talk more about how and when society can begin opening up in the days after the pandemic peaks, which is projected to be late April.
State and federal support for small businesses is essential in the meantime, but the real cure will be the ability to operate again. Safely, of course.
There also could be potential for jobs necessary for fighting back the virus. It’s impossible to open more broadly without knowing where the infection has spread.
Wider testing is needed, but along with tests will be the need for contact tracers. Hiring people to track the movements of those infected with the coronavirus could be one way to ease unemployment. New Mexico has done better than most in expanding access to testing; developing a robust system of contact tracing comes next.
Because the governor is correct. The state must fight the health threat first — abandoning what is working only would prolong economic suffering. A second wave of infection must not be allowed to happen. But that’s not to say the state cannot shine a few more lights at the end of this long, dark tunnel. Residents are doing the hard work of staying away from each other. Now, give them hope that as the virus is beaten back, New Mexico can jump back.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.