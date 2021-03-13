Overheard recently, a conversation about one friend giving a neighbor a ride to the grocery store. It was, as so much that happened during the pandemic year, an example of neighbor helping neighbor.
But in the encounter, human connection — something so many missed in a year spent isolated. Vaccinated, they were able to hug. Human touch was a big part of what has been missing all these months, especially for people who live alone or whose family is far away, with travel out of the question. But the ability to touch, and be touched, is returning.
With the nationwide vaccination effort delivering more than 2 million shots a day on average, the country is on track to reach President Joe Biden’s goal of 100 million shots in arms not by his original 100 days, but in 60 days — just 10 days from now.
In his speech to the nation last week to mark a year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020, Biden celebrated our progress, once again mourned the many losses — more than half a million people are dead in the United States — and turned attention to the future.
He wants Americans to be able to “mark our independence from this virus," promising that, “If we do our part, if we do this together, by July the 4th there’s a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day.”
That day has not yet arrived.
After enduring this year of pandemic with its struggles, losses and challenges, the end remains weeks, months away. If we don’t remember that truth, the pandemic will endure right as we are close to vanquishing it. As Biden stressed: Wear masks, wash hands, stay distanced and when it’s your turn, get your vaccination.
Getting a shot just became easier. The president said in his speech that all adults should be able to schedule a vaccine by May 1 and directed all 50 states, territories and tribal nations to open up appointments to make that possible.
In the weeks between then and now, the vaccine rollout is going to expand — mass vaccination sites, recruiting retired doctors and nurses, involving more of the military, extending sites to rural areas and taking mobile shot clinics on the road. He wants to double the number of federal vaccination sites and plans a federal vaccination website to help people schedule appointments. There even has been discussion about using Dollar Trees as a site for delivering shots because there are so many of them all across the country, especially in underserved areas.
As that happens, the people who have received their vaccinations are now able to hug their grandchildren, eat dinner at home with friends or sit, unmasked, with other vaccinated people. They are beginning to eat out in restaurants, and some local joints already are featuring live music again. There’s an understandable tendency to want life to bounce back to pre-pandemic days; we have to resist that temptation. Open too fast, and the progress made so far could be wiped out.
To all who have struggled, lost loved ones and who are suffering still, we owe it to them to take the reopening of our society seriously. No throwing away masks by eliminating mandates, as has happened in some neighboring states. No crowding into bars for spring break celebrations. No big indoor parties. Stay the course.
Santa Fe County just turned green on New Mexico’s color-coded guide to reopening — allowing more people in stores, increased capacity in restaurants, all the sorts of things people have missed for the past year. Such a designation should be celebrated, but it is not a green light to forget the public health guidelines.
Independence Day is a worthy goal to a new normal. But to reach it — to be able to hug our loved ones without a second thought — proceed with caution. As we reflect on the past 12 months of the pandemic, we know what works to beat the coronavirus. Patience. Prudence. Purpose.
And keep this in mind: We have many more hugs to come.
