Count every vote.
Count every vote, whether from someone who voted in person or who mailed in a ballot.
Count every vote, even if it takes several days.
Count every vote, no matter who benefits.
Only when all votes are counted and tallied will we know the next president of the United States.
There is no reason for one candidate to declare premature victory, as President Donald Trump tried to do early Wednesday, then call for the counting to stop. It is wrong to cast doubt on the validity of ballots and seek to deprive citizens of their voice.
A lack of final results means we must be patient.
And as uncomfortable as the waiting is, the wait was hardly unexpected.
For weeks, even as now-suspect polls showed former Vice President Joe Biden leading by wide margins, reporters on the ground and public officials warned the country likely would not know who the president-elect would be on election night. The Biden campaign said the election was close and discouraged talk of a landslide.
Why? Clerks across the nation had to deal with mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic. The votes of millions, sent by mail or dropped off in person, take time to count.
Some states, like Florida, begin counting absentee or mail-in ballots before election day. Pennsylvania, however, doesn’t allow ballot processing until Election Day. Some Pennsylvania counties chose to start processing Wednesday morning, delaying results even more, perhaps as late as Friday.
And all through Wednesday, votes were being counted — in Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada.
None of this is nefarious or indicates voter fraud. No one went into a dark room and “discovered” missing ballots. Poll workers are tabulating legally cast ballots. That is as it should be. The Trump campaign, perhaps not surprisingly, is filing lawsuits, which will delay results even more, or worse, raise the specter of the agonizing Bush-Gore election of 2000.
But the count should go on.
If we, as Americans, do not like waiting for results, then each state needs to change laws so mail-in ballots can be processed before Election Day. The federal government can encourage changes in state laws by offering incentives to states that want to improve their systems of counting ballots. We can set national standards for how elections are run, even in our federal system. All states, for example, could be encouraged to have longer early voting periods and enough polling places for all voters.
All of this can be nonpartisan, especially how ballots are counted. In Florida, where the vote went in Trump’s favor, results are available much more quickly, because they process the ballots earlier and have the count ready. In New Mexico, poll workers prepared mail-in ballots in the days before the election so the state could obtain an accurate count in efficient fashion. Depending on how many ballots a county sends out, the processing can start 10 days before election day; ballots are removed from envelopes, checked and run through machines so a tally can be ready soon after the polls close. Florida went red, New Mexico blue.
For now, Americans wait. We count the ballots. And we do not allow politicians to cancel voters’ choices.
Count every vote.
