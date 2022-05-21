Republican primary
Five Republican candidates are vying for the opportunity to challenge incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in November.
It is a race that, unfortunately, has featured too many national GOP talking points and not enough substantive policy discussion. Such distractions are an insult considering the environment in which we live.
Inflation, gas prices, climate change, challenges of growing economy, safeguarding the environment, the COVID-19 crisis, boosting small businesses, protecting small farmers and cultural traditions, and improving the tax system — these are the issues that matter. When candidates discuss faux issues, they are wasting the opportunity to offer their solutions to the problems of the day.
That said, of the five running, Mark Ronchetti — by career a television weatherman — has seemed the most intent on governing one New Mexico rather than seeking to appeal only to a right-wing base of voters. He also isn’t afraid to answer a question about whether Joe Biden is the elected president of this United States with an unequivocal “yes.” The same can’t be said of several of his opponents.
During the campaign, we credit Ronchetti for traveling across the state, talking to a diverse group of voters and listening to their concerns. He understands people are worried about higher crime rates and want firmer punishments for career criminals, especially violent ones. Despite his lack of political and governing experience, it’s obvious Ronchetti is not relying solely on his ability to present well on camera. He has studied the issues and can discuss tax policy, climate challenges and energy. His work ethic is impressive, something often not seen in celebrity candidates. In the GOP primary, The New Mexican endorses Mark Ronchetti.
In the race for lieutenant governor between two candidates, Anthony “Ant” Thornton is the obvious choice. Thornton is a scientist; he spent his working life as an aerospace engineer, much of it at Sandia National Laboratories. He understands the role of lieutenant governor and can fulfill its responsibilities. For lieutenant governor, Anthony “Ant” Thornton.
Democratic primary
With the incumbent governor not facing primary opposition, the attorney general race is the highest-profile statewide race for Democrats. Current State Auditor Brian Colón is taking on Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez. Either man could be a capable attorney general, and we like portions of both of their platforms. Torrez is correct that the Attorney General’s Office needs to attract top-notch lawyers and handle more important cases itself rather than hiring out-of-state firms. But Colón has a broader view of the job, understanding that more than skills as a prosecutor are necessary for this position. The many donations to Colón from firms that obviously hope to win state contracts are troubling — the next attorney general needs to beef up the office, not send tax dollars to out-of-state contributors or in-state cronies.
Even so, Colón in his campaign and approach has a more expansive view of the role of attorney general. He already understands its role as investigator, since as auditor one of his jobs was to look into financial misconduct. He investigated the Albuquerque Police Department for excessive overtime pay, called the city of Santa Fe on the carpet for its failed audit process and is investigating an election audit contract in Otero County. If elected, Colón wants to use the position of AG to decrease gun violence, protect seniors from scam artists and go after corporations that are preying on New Mexicans. Colón works well with other officials — both elected and appointed — and will put to use those relationships to work for New Mexicans. For Attorney General, The New Mexican endorses Brian Colón.
The state auditor race pits Joseph Maestas — licensed engineer, former Española mayor and Santa Fe city councilor, and current Public Regulation Commission chairman — against Zackary Quintero, a lawyer and former federal ombudsman for the state of New Mexico. Neither is an actual auditor, but that hasn’t been the case for recent occupants of the office, either.
Maestas, though, has supervised and reviewed audits in his role as a local election official. He also understands complex issues — he’s an engineer by profession, and it’s impossible to be an effective PRC commissioner without such expertise. Maestas has proved to be conscientious and capable. He will take his attention to detail to the State Auditor’s Office, ensuring the job is done right and the interest of taxpayers are represented. For auditor, The New Mexican endorses Joseph Maestas.
In the state treasurer’s race, Laura Montoya, who served two terms as Sandoval County treasurer, has the skills and knowledge to serve statewide. She understands the responsibilities of the office and would bring to the job eight years of experience as county treasurer, work in the Senate Finance Committee alongside former U.S. Sen. Jeff Bingaman, and the knowledge she gained as executive assistant to former State Treasurer Douglas M. Brown. For state treasurer, The New Mexican endorses Laura Montoya.