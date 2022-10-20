Few jobs are as important in a democratic republic than the one held by a person running elections. For states, that person is the Secretary of State and there are few more able in the United States than New Mexico’s Maggie Toulouse Oliver.
She is running for her second full term in November, and it is clear she is the only candidate in the race who has the knowledge and experience to run free and fair elections in New Mexico. While she should win reelection easily, we do not discount this danger: Her Republican opponent has falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen. No election denier — whether at the local, state or national level — should win office. That’s especially important for the Office of Secretary of State, because a conspiracy theorist in place can — and likely will — seek to overturn legitimate election results.
Toulouse Oliver has ensured New Mexico’s elections are the gold standard. The state offers paper ballots, voting machines that can’t be hacked and the ability to double-check results so voters can be confident their wishes have been heard. Our state has accessible early voting, the ability to vote by mail without obstacles and officials who communicate the rules clearly and without bias. Toulouse Oliver also understands democracy works best when obstacles to voting are removed — and she’s committed to making it easy to register to vote. She even has bucked her own Democratic Party to support open primaries to ensure all voters can participate.
This is a public official committed to ensuring that most basic, essential right — voting — is accessible to all, whether in cities, tribal lands or in rural New Mexico. There is no other legitimate choice in this election. For secretary of state, The New Mexican endorses Maggie Toulouse Oliver.
Much of the attention in the race for attorney general of New Mexico has centered on fighting crime, but that’s only a part of an attorney general’s responsibilities. Harvard- and Stanford-educated Raúl Torrez has shown he understands the need to keep violent and repeat offenders locked up, even when doing so upsets defense lawyers — a key special interest for Democrats. However, he goes beyond sound bites and slogans. Torrez is dedicated to developing better policies that restore faith that criminals will be punished while, at the same time, protecting the rights of the accused. It’s a difficult balance but one he understands.
He promises an aggressive AG's office when it comes to protecting consumers, safeguarding taxpayer dollars and ensuring environmental laws are followed. His successful lawsuit against a militia group, the New Mexico Civil Guard, shows he isn't afraid to take on tough challenges. By arguing — correctly — that only the governor can activate a militia, he is protecting society. An able recruiter of legal talent, he also has shown the ability to make his case to the Legislature for resources his office needs to function at the highest level.
This is a man with a sharp legal mind and the ability to run a complex organization — as Bernalillo County district attorney, he must — essential skills in an attorney general. We do want to say, though, that Republican opponent Jeremy Gay is an impressive candidate. We hope he chooses to run, perhaps, for district attorney in Gallup — or another office in which he can make a difference, state representative or senator — so that he gains experience and name recognition. In this election, Raúl Torrez is best candidate. For attorney general, The New Mexican endorses Raúl Torrez.
As land commissioner, Stephanie Garcia Richard has focused on ensuring her office does its constitutional job — raising money for the state’s public schools and other beneficiaries. She understands fossil fuels are a nonrenewable resource and tripled renewable energy production during her first four years. Additionally, the office under her tenure has delivered more than a billion dollars every year. She also understands that the office is not primarily to serve industry, but the people of New Mexico. To that end, she rightly wants to see royalty rates paid by the industry in New Mexico match those of Texas — in Texas, royalty rates on oil and gas are 25 percent, but New Mexico is 20 percent. That’s money our state is leaving on the table. Her ability to balance environmental protections with prudent extraction of resources is exceptional. For state land commissioner, The New Mexican endorses Stephanie Garcia Richard.
State auditor candidate Joseph Maestas faces a Libertarian opponent in November. He will bring to the office years of experience in local government and professional experience as a licensed engineer. He currently serves as chairman of the Public Regulation Commission. The auditor’s office is charged with ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and according to state law. To that end, Maestas will take the experience of overseeing hundreds of project audits and budgets in Española, Santa Fe and the PRC. For state auditor, The New Mexican endorses Joseph Maestas.
It's Montoya versus Montoya for the office of state treasurer, with former Sandoval County treasurer Laura Montoya the better choice. Her opponent, Harry Montoya, is an honorable public servant and former Santa Fe County commissioner. Now a Republican, Montoya should run at the county level next time an office opens up where he can serve; that would add competition at the local level. This election, Laura Montoya brings education, experience and knowledge the state needs. She has served at the state level, assisting former State Treasurer Douglas M. Brown. She reviewed and updated office policies, worked with the treasurer’s investment committee and coordinated with tribal government processing the receipt of revenues from the tribal gaming compacts. Her familiarity with the operations of the office will serve her well as treasurer. For state treasurer, The New Mexican endorses Laura Montoya.