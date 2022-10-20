Few jobs are as important in a democratic republic than the one held by a person running elections. For states, that person is the Secretary of State and there are few more able in the United States than New Mexico’s Maggie Toulouse Oliver.

She is running for her second full term in November, and it is clear she is the only candidate in the race who has the knowledge and experience to run free and fair elections in New Mexico. While she should win reelection easily, we do not discount this danger: Her Republican opponent has falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen. No election denier — whether at the local, state or national level — should win office. That’s especially important for the Office of Secretary of State, because a conspiracy theorist in place can — and likely will — seek to overturn legitimate election results.

Toulouse Oliver has ensured New Mexico’s elections are the gold standard. The state offers paper ballots, voting machines that can’t be hacked and the ability to double-check results so voters can be confident their wishes have been heard. Our state has accessible early voting, the ability to vote by mail without obstacles and officials who communicate the rules clearly and without bias. Toulouse Oliver also understands democracy works best when obstacles to voting are removed — and she’s committed to making it easy to register to vote. She even has bucked her own Democratic Party to support open primaries to ensure all voters can participate.

