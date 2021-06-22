Protecting gray wolves, a species humans nearly push to extinction, should become a federal responsibility once again.
Evidence that wolves must be protected nationally rather than allow state jurisdictions to make their own rules has surfaced yet again in recent months.
In Colorado, the first litter of wolf pups born since the 1940s has been reported. Voters there also have approved bringing back the native species.
The measure approved in November requires the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to develop a plan to reintroduce and manage a gray wolf population in the western part of the state; it contains a provision requiring a fund to compensate ranchers for any lost livestock.
But not so far away in Idaho, a state government untrammeled by the protections of the Endangered Species Act has approved legislation that would allow 90 percent of the wolves in the state to be hunted and killed. Idaho had about 1,500 wolves at the latest count.
Idaho’s law came this year, months after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service chose to strip all federal protections for wolves, except in the Southwest.
Under Idaho law, wolves are targets. They can be shot from airplanes, helicopters, ATVs and snow machines. Night hunting, using spotlights, will be permitted. Hunters can purchase unlimited tags and kill as many wolves as they want. Traps on private land are allowed, putting dogs and children at risk.
A Wolf Depredation Control Board, run from the governor’s office, has authority over how many wolves can be killed. It even could hire private contractors to conduct the slaughter should it decide to do so.
The law has appalled even some hunting groups, with the Idaho Sportsmen group and state’s game and fish department opposed.
Backers say the law is necessary to protect livestock and elk, although research shows wolf reintroduction actually helps elk herds — wolves cull the weak to create a tougher remaining population.
The facts: Since reintroducing wolves to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem — which includes part of Idaho — scientists can demonstrate the wolves have stabilized the ecosystem. It’s nature working as it is supposed to. Elk numbers in Idaho remain above 120,000, similar or higher to numbers when wolves came back to the state.
By removing federal protections, states can unleash the hunters. Idaho is not alone; extreme hunting legislation has been passed in Montana and Wisconsin as well.
State borders are artificial, with wild creatures unable to distinguish whether they are in Idaho or Colorado. Close to home, the Mexican gray wolf, which roams the Southwest, doesn’t know whether it is in Arizona or New Mexico — or Mexico vs. the United States, for that matter.
Wolves deserve protection across their habitat. Their lives should not be subject to popular vote, whether by elected lawmakers or the average voter. And the public deserves a sensible plan that takes into account the overall welfare of a species — not just the political climate in, say, Idaho, Utah or New Mexico.
Returning the wolves to their place in the ecosystem has cost millions of dollars and taken decades. It is a triumph. Individual states must not be allowed to upend the recovery.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.