The state of missing and murdered Indigenous New Mexicans no longer is invisible.
Years of work on the issue have come together to seek ways to ensure justice for families of the missing. The bills addressing the grievous problem are some of the better crime-fighting pieces of legislation to come out of the 2022 legislative session.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday signed Senate bills 12 and 13 into law, dedicating state resources to addressing existing cases and preventing future ones. The legislation will establish a position in the Attorney General's Office dedicated to missing people while also designating an annual event to bring together families of missing New Mexicans with investigative resources.
Under Senate Bill 12, the missing people specialist in the Attorney General's Office will help investigate and prosecute missing people cases involving Indigenous people. That’s direct action to ensure families have answers, and the one-person unit is just the beginning.
The goal is finding out what happened to missing people, but also to arrest criminals who are preying on them. Putting kidnappers and killers behind bars prevents future crimes, too. Prevention and enforcement is the best sort of crime-fighting legislation.
Senate Bill 13 creates a Missing in New Mexico Day. On that day, federal, state, local and tribal governments will come together in one place to offer resources for families of missing individuals. That includes being able to file and or update missing person reports, submitting DNA records and meeting with investigators.
This is not just a day to raise awareness, but to find solutions and solve cases.
The bills complement each other to ensure people who disappear are no longer forgotten, their cases brushed aside. Recommendations for these steps came from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, established by the governor in 2019 and expanded by executive order in 2021.
This task force was asked to find solutions to alleviate the crisis of missing and murdered Native New Mexicans. New Mexico has 926 missing people reported across the state — Albuquerque and Gallup are among the top 10 cities in the country with the highest numbers of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, homicide was the third leading cause of death among American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls, ages 12 to 30, between 1999 and 2019. By comparison, it was the fifth-leading cause of death for white women and girls.
It's clear federal action, in addition to state efforts like the ones in New Mexico, will be needed.
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has announced the formation of a new Missing and Murdered Unit within the Bureau of Indian Affairs. It's designed to provide "direction for cross-departmental and interagency work" and help put the "full weight of the federal government" into investigating cases. Under the Trump administration, a task force was appointed to study the crisis, with emphasis on solving cold cases and collecting better statistics.
Awareness is being raised. Action is being taken. With New Mexico legislation being enacted, the state can begin solving a crisis that has been too long ignored.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.