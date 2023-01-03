New Mexico’s Cannabis Regulation Act contains a provision that allows for the expungement of past convictions for marijuana-related crimes.

It’s supposed to happen automatically — thus relieving individuals from the obligation of starting the process. The trouble is, the provision burdens an already overloaded court system, which may not be up to examining as many as 155,000 cannabis-related criminal cases.

With so many in the pipeline, the expungement process is stalled. As a result, the law is not delivering on its promise to help individuals get on with their lives while not being saddled with a criminal record for an offense that no longer is a crime.

