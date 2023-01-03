New Mexico’s Cannabis Regulation Act contains a provision that allows for the expungement of past convictions for marijuana-related crimes.
It’s supposed to happen automatically — thus relieving individuals from the obligation of starting the process. The trouble is, the provision burdens an already overloaded court system, which may not be up to examining as many as 155,000 cannabis-related criminal cases.
With so many in the pipeline, the expungement process is stalled. As a result, the law is not delivering on its promise to help individuals get on with their lives while not being saddled with a criminal record for an offense that no longer is a crime.
Now, the Legislature is being asked by court representatives to relieve their workload.
Rather than an automatic expungement process, individuals with past convictions may have to begin the process themselves — applying to have the records stricken.
That’s not the solution.
Instead, the Legislature should ensure courts have the resources to expunge records and deliver on the law’s initial promises. Expungement was designed to be a cornerstone of the Cannabis Regulation Act. It’s part of repairing harm caused to individuals affected by past criminal justice efforts disproportionately targeting minorities and poor residents.
Across the country, around some 70 million people have some type of criminal record — for offenses ranging from misdemeanors to felonies — including those who were arrested but not convicted. Such a blemish can affect the ability to get a job or find a place to live, with consequences lasting long after the convicted person has served a sentence.
Still, expunging those records is a complex and time-consuming process. New Mexico Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon is urging the Legislature to relieve the courts from having to review the cases. She recently told the Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee there’s no “magic code” to use the word cannabis and identify all cases that need addressing.
Instead, the justice said, individuals can petition to have records expunged, a system that already exists.
That’s inadequate.
State Sen. Katy Duhigg, a co-author of the Cannabis Regulation Act, said part of law’s intent is to relieve the job of clearing records from the “victims of the war on drugs, whom we sought not to burden while fixing the mistakes of the past.”
She believes — and we agree — New Mexico can join other states with some sort of automatic record clearing. This will mean allocating the money to ensure the job is done. Perhaps the state needs to establish a bureau of expungement, hiring people to do the work. Yes, there will be a cost. But if government’s purpose is to serve the needs of people, is the cost really that high?
New Mexico is hardly alone in seeking to ensure people have a second chance at building their lives. The so-called “clean slate” movement is happening across the nation. Even conservative states like Utah have passed the clean slate laws, which automatically clear the records of eligible people. There, workers in the Utah Administrative Office of the Courts and the Department of Public Safety collaborate to find the eligible records and expunge them automatically.
At the same time, groups such as Code for America are working around the nation with governments to use technology to clear records automatically, making the process more efficient. There are ways to approach automatic expungement that can work.
As lawmakers strengthen and improve the Cannabis Regulation Act, they need to keep promises made when the law was passed. That includes automatic records expungement.