If elections have consequences, so, too, do the votes of politicians who win those elections.
That is the overwhelming message from primary results Tuesday in New Mexico. And nowhere was that more obvious than in races for the New Mexico Senate, where a number of longtime incumbents lost to challengers.
The fallen included Senate Finance Committee Chairman John Arthur Smith from Deming, often called “Dr. No” for his fiscal prudence. Gone, beaten by challenger Neomi Martinez-Parra.
Then came Clemente Sanchez of Grants, defeated by Pam Cordova, and Senate Pro Tem President Mary Kay Papen of Las Cruces, apparently knocked off by Carrie Hamblen. Sen. Gabriel Ramos of Silver City, appointed after Howie Morales became lieutenant governor, lost to Siah Correa Hemphill. Of conservative Democrats targeted by progressive groups, only Sen. George Muñoz of Gallup remains. This wasn't just on the Democratic side, either; two GOP incumbents, Sens. Jim White and Gregg Fulfer, apparently lost.
It’s a sea change for the New Mexico Legislature.
In Northern New Mexico, the more conservative Sen. Richard Martinez won’t be back. He lost to upstart Leo Jaramillo, a Rio Arriba County commissioner. Jaramillo is definitely a more progressive choice for the north, but this race was defined as much by Martinez’s embarrassing DWI arrest last year as actual policy choices. Voters in Rio Arriba just wanted a senator who won’t embarrass them anymore.
These members of the so-called conservative coalition used their power in the Senate as a brake on the more liberal House. Bills to legalize marijuana, to strike an outdated law that would criminalize abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned, to pass a constitutional amendment to tap into the Land Grant Permanent Fund to help pay for early childhood education — these are just a few measures that would go to the Senate to die.
Of those, the inability for Democrats — with a Democratic governor, House and Senate majority — to decriminalize abortion in 2019 was particularly infuriating for women. That was true not just for party enthusiasts who do the heavy lifting of getting out the vote, but also for women whose chief political action is casting a ballot and then returning to everyday life. Democratic senators who lost Tuesday all voted no on eliminating the law.
With this primary, voters have made it clear. They expect their duly elected Democratic representatives to protect their health care options, including access to legal abortion. And that’s just one of the messages voters sent.
The legalization of recreational marijuana, important to the state’s finances now that oil prices have declined, has a better chance of being approved with a different Senate make-up. Smith, in particular, did not want legal recreational marijuana without federal approval.
Expect a focus on tax policy, hardly the sexiest legislative issue, but essential for New Mexico as it grapples with budget deficits and establishing more stable revenue sources. Smart tax policy makes it easier for both individuals and businesses to operate, and reforming the gross receipts tax system to broaden the base while lowering rates is long overdue.
It's a difficult, even painful issue — witness the successful battle to remove the tax on food and the resulting pain for city and county governments — but reform is necessary. We have seen the impact on local governments, too dependent on GRTs as the economy falters. Reforming taxes also is about creating more reliable revenue streams — meaning structuring corporate and personal income taxes differently.
This should not be about raising taxes, but about creating a better tax system for all New Mexicans.
Smith and other conservative Senate Democrats also generally opposed using dollars from the Land Grant Permanent Fund to do such things as fund early childhood education. A constitutional amendment to allow voters to make that choice never made it on the ballot.
It was to his credit — and to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s — that a compromise was worked out to establish a trust to pay for funding services and classes for young children. Whether that funding remains intact, given the budget shortfalls, we will find out during the special budget session later this month.
That session will be Smith’s swan song, a time when he uses his knowledge of legislative process and understanding of the budget to cobble together fixes to make up an estimated $1.5 billion to $2 billion shortfall in the fiscal 2020-21 state budget, originally passed at $7.6 billion.
It’s a daunting task, one that Smith will approach with his usual thoroughness. He and the other conservative Democrats who lost Tuesday have one last job to finish — helping New Mexico dig out of a financial hole not of its making. Then, it’s on to November.
Whatever happens — and some seats, including Smith’s, will not be easy Democratic victories — the New Mexico Senate will never be the same.
