New Mexico lawmakers can't pay adequate attention to the business of the people when they are caught up in the revolving soap opera occurring in the state Senate. Majority Leader Sen. Peter Wirth must get this body under control.
First, leaders must deal with the case of Albuquerque Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, an influential legislator accused of sexual harassment by a lobbyist, charges being investigated by an Interim Legislative Ethics Committee.
Ivey-Soto has three complaints — two of a sexual nature and one of non-sexual harassment — against him, all filed by lobbyist Marianna Anaya. In two instances, investigating lawyer Thomas Hnasko found probable cause existed to support her claims, according to the report he submitted to the committee.
In the third complaint, the lawyer found Ivey-Soto's screaming in the hallway during a session of the Legislature did not constitute harassment, but rather “a person of reasonable and prudent judgment can expect heated conversations during the vigorous legislative process."
Such heated conversations evidently are common for Ivey-Soto. In his 29-page report, Hnasko summarizes the accounts of 12 separate witnesses alleging or confirming actions by the Albuquerque Democrat that, at a minimum, constitute bad behavior. The most egregious is a report from fellow Sen. Katy Duhigg. She told Hnasko during the 2019 legislative session — before her election to the Senate — a consensual interaction with Ivey-Soto became non-consensual. As she tried to pull away, Ivey-Soto “pinned her down on the couch” and the two fell to the floor of his office where the struggle continued.
In the other accounts in the report, we read of Ivey-Soto attempting to kiss a lobbyist in 2017 and saying, "I don't know why you won't kiss me." This was witnessed by a third party — no “he said/she said” here. Also in 2017, the senator rubbed the knee of another lobbyist’s friend at a restaurant in Santa Fe, with his hand heading up her thigh. The senator also had to be warned to stop describing a trio of female lobbyists and advocates as “lips and hips.” Other accounts — including one from Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver — centered on Ivey-Soto (wait for it) screaming at people, occasionally moving them to tears.
Meanwhile, the public still is waiting to hear what the committee will do about the complaints against Ivey-Soto; he has said his lawyer was informed the process is indefinitely suspended. He also has defended himself, although the policy doesn't allow his accuser to speak up. The current legislative Anti-Harassment Policy is not working.
Part of the issue with the process is its secrecy — Hnasko's report was leaked to the Santa Fe Reporter. Had that not happened, the public would not know details of the case against Ivey-Soto. The committee still could vote to conduct a hearing on the complaints. That would bring the allegations and defense out into the open, a welcome step.
While that process appears stalled, the Senate can and must police itself.
Ivey-Soto is chair of the powerful Senate Rules Committee and sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, as well as serving on four interim committees. These appointments should be removed.
Such an extremely messy situation offers Majority Leader Wirth and other Democratic leaders the opportunity to let women know they are believed and an atmosphere that condones harassment and misogyny no longer will be allowed. Democratic Senators are meeting Saturday to choose leaders for the 2023 legislative session. The leadership elections are being held early so senators can concentrate on their policy agenda in late 2022.
Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, accused by Ivey-Soto of extortion over the harassment report, could be facing an opponent for her position — Sen. Linda Lopez of Albuquerque, who last year sought a vote of no confidence in Stewart. If that weren’t enough heat for the debate, Ivey-Soto claims Stewart — through a third party — told him the confidential report would be released unless he resigned. He went to the FBI, claiming extortion.
The report was leaked anyway, giving citizens the opportunity for a peek inside the Senate soap opera. It is not a pretty look.
Democrats in New Mexico and nationally long have claimed they are the party that hears women when they bring the actions of powerful men to light. Unless Wirth and Senate Democrats act, those claims appear suspect in the light of day.