New Mexico lawmakers can't pay adequate attention to the business of the people when they are caught up in the revolving soap opera occurring in the state Senate. Majority Leader Sen. Peter Wirth must get this body under control.

First, leaders must deal with the case of Albuquerque Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, an influential legislator accused of sexual harassment by a lobbyist, charges being investigated by an Interim Legislative Ethics Committee.

Ivey-Soto has three complaints — two of a sexual nature and one of non-sexual harassment — against him, all filed by lobbyist Marianna Anaya. In two instances, investigating lawyer Thomas Hnasko found probable cause existed to support her claims, according to the report he submitted to the committee.

