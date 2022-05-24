Support for evacuees from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has been beyond impressive. From individuals bringing tractor-trailer loads of food, clothing, pet supplies, diapers and other necessary goods to an expedited a federal disaster declaration, New Mexico is doing its best to help. Private foundations are taking donations; businesses are stepping up. Everyone is pitching in.
It’s not enough.
As we saw Sunday, reading Daniel J. Chacón’s compelling report (“ ‘Falling through the cracks,’ ” May 22) more needs to be done. And it needs to be done in an organized, speedy manner before too many people crash.
The length of the evacuations is one problem; people aren’t generally stuck in motels or evacuation centers for weeks on end. Usually, individuals can evacuate for a few days or a week and then return to assess damage and begin rebuilding.
Not this time.
As operations section chief Jayson Coil said, “I’ve never seen a fire like this.” Nearly six weeks since the Hermits Peak Fire began as a controlled burn on April 6 and a month after the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires merged into one blaze, many evacuees still can’t go home.
Other residents of Northern New Mexico — as far-flung as Pecos and Peñasco — could still face evacuation, depending on whether the fire expands.
Coil has said firefighters could remain on the ground for as long as eight weeks, maybe longer.
Meanwhile, hundreds of men, women and children are shut out of their homes, lives on hold.
As Chacón wrote, some people have medical appointments they are missing. Others need mental health treatment.
One woman needed to be close to a hospital because she was having a baby, and the due date was near.
More must be done to assist them, especially as evacuees who had been living in Glorieta must leave by Saturday so the summer camps can open. They need a place where they can be comfortable until it is safe to return home.
Any evacuation site should be as close to home as possible, with enough representatives on hand from federal and state agencies to help people get the help they need.
Another potential problem is having a site (or sites) that can handle many evacuees. The fire is so large that convenience is a problem, with some people heading to Taos; others to Las Vegas, N.M.; still others to Santa Fe and Albuquerque. The diffuse nature of the recovery effort only adds to the angst — and toll.
Meanwhile, individuals need cash, and need it now.
If the federal aid is slow, state officials have to figure out how to distribute funds — and it’s not beyond the scope of reason to consider calling a special session of the Legislature to establish a disaster fund the state can administer.
Even having gas cards to hand out to people so they can fuel up their vehicles would help. Coordinate private foundation donations so money gets to people in need.
Assign case workers to help break through red tape, as in the example of a 68-year-old woman who couldn’t get Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance because her driver’s license had an Albuquerque address even though she lives in Mora. She needs help now, not the bureaucratic runaround.
Despite the great efforts of all involved — individuals, charities and governments — people need assistance. This fire isn’t going away anytime soon. New Mexico must double down in helping people through this disaster. It’s unprecedented. The response must be as well.