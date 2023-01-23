New Mexico lawmakers have the right idea — protect surface waters at the state level.

The issue is stalled nationally. There’s a Democratic president and Senate, along with a Republican-led House of Representatives. Little legislation will be passed and signed over the next two years, even to meet pressing needs, such as shoring up the Clean Water Act should the Supreme Court limit how it can be applied.

Already, states have seen how the Environmental Protection Agency — muted under the Donald Trump presidency — can’t be depended on for consistent, sensible rules. One president seeks to protect; the next to loosen restrictions.

