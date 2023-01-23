New Mexico lawmakers have the right idea — protect surface waters at the state level.
The issue is stalled nationally. There’s a Democratic president and Senate, along with a Republican-led House of Representatives. Little legislation will be passed and signed over the next two years, even to meet pressing needs, such as shoring up the Clean Water Act should the Supreme Court limit how it can be applied.
Already, states have seen how the Environmental Protection Agency — muted under the Donald Trump presidency — can’t be depended on for consistent, sensible rules. One president seeks to protect; the next to loosen restrictions.
President Barack Obama’s administration worked to expand water protections, only to see Trump’s regulators enact a rule with fewer safeguards. Federal protections were removed from almost all surface waters in New Mexico, a particularly troubling outcome. That’s because the Trump rule — struck down by a federal judge in 2021 — covered navigable waters and failed to include “ephemeral” waters, ones that flow intermittently, have dry stretches or are storm-caused.
Those are the sorts of bodies of water common in dry states such as New Mexico. As a result, the Trump rule failed to cover more than 90 percent of New Mexico waters.
President Joe Biden’s EPA is reinstating a stronger rule, including protection for some ephemeral waters — but his changes could be thrown out by a Supreme Court decision later this year.
That’s why New Mexico needs to step up.
For fiscal year 2024, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking for $680,000 to help the Environment Department set up a surface water permitting program. The first $560,000 will be set aside to plan, market and create outreach for the program. Another $90,000 will go to technical and legal staff to develop policies, procedures and regulations. Some $30,000 will go to operational costs, such as human resources and technology.
This must be only a first step, with an Environment Department funded and staffed so it can make sure New Mexico waters are safeguarded. Being able to issue permits for pollution discharge will help New Mexico consistently control what materials reach rivers, lakes, streams, wetlands and reservoirs. Adding such oversight at the state level should have been done years ago.
For a dry state like New Mexico, control is especially critical because federal and regional authorities don’t necessarily understand unique features of its waters and terrain. State oversight will help New Mexico shield resources that don’t meet the federal definition of “waters of the United States,” including dry lakes filled intermittently or arid wetlands.
The timing matters, too, in part because the Supreme Court likely will overturn the stronger Biden rules. In October, justices heard the case of an Idaho couple wanting to build a lakeside home in 2007. The EPA had found wetlands on the property were federally regulated, meaning the couple needed a permit to build. They disagreed and sued.
Now, with a far-right majority, the court could restrict applications of the Clean Water Act, redefining what constitutes the legally decreed waters of the United States. That has special implications for the dry West, where waters flow (or not) depending on the season.
The ruling is expected early this year, and New Mexico needs to be prepared to protect its surface waters.
From an environmental standpoint, New Mexico acting while the Supreme Court restricts the Clean Water Act is akin to the governor’s actions on ensuring abortion rights were preserved here. The governor pushed hard to repeal a 1969 state statute that essentially criminalized the procedure. It had no teeth, of course, because of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationally. But Lujan Grisham knew the conservative court was leaning toward restricting abortion access, perhaps even overturning it. She wanted New Mexico to act before that happened.
Last year, Roe was overturned a year shy of its 50th anniversary, but abortion remains legal in New Mexico because the antiquated statute was repealed. Similarly, our state’s ability to ensure the protection of surface waters needs to be in place. Whether protecting individual rights or ensuring clean water, it’s up to the state to get the job done.