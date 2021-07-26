New Mexico has a history of failing the Native and at-risk students in its public school system.
Anyone who doubted this truth can doubt no more. The 2018 decision in the historic Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit made it clear the state was falling short — in allocating enough resources, in teaching in a culturally appropriate way and in ensuring every child had an equal opportunity to learn. Worse, the lawsuit said the state is failing to meet its constitutional standard of providing an adequate education for all of its children in public schools. That’s particularly the case for students who are Native, English-language learners, low income or disabled.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, in the beginning at least, correctly declined to appeal the judge’s decision. She decided to spend resources to ensure all children were ready to succeed in school. In January 2020, her lawyers tried to persuade the judge to drop the requirements of Yazzie/Martinez, a move that failed. And the judge’s decision was the right call.
The work is by no means done. That was painfully evident during the pandemic.
The switch to remote learning proved burdensome for districts across the state. That was especially true in areas without broadband internet — a problem across rural New Mexico, especially in tribal areas. Months without reliable schooling means children will fall further behind.
Bottom line: The state must direct federal pandemic funds and state education dollars to correct the many educational inequities that exist. That doesn’t seem to be happening, despite all the good intentions and millions of dollars in the world.
In recent months — thanks to the dogged reporting of New Mexican columnist Milan Simonich — we have learned the staff member leading the Legislative Education Study Committee, Rachel Gudgel, has a record of making racist comments concerning Indigenous people in addition to a management style that creates chaos and turnover. Yet she is a key decider in how education dollars are spent. What’s more, powerful legislators have kept her in her $131,000-a-year job. A vote to remove her last week ended in a tie, meaning she remains at work — at least for now.
The failure to hold Gudgel accountable has led to another disturbing development. Regis Pecos, senior adviser in the House Majority Office, has resigned. The former Cochiti Pueblo governor told The New Mexican, “I have children and I have beautiful grandchildren that are just entering school, excited about school and that experience, and I cannot in good conscience have them know that their grandpa works for a system that deals with Native children, Native people and other people of color in the manner that has surfaced recently.”
Pecos had more to say about how education is being funded in a scorching presentation to the Legislative Finance Committee. Speaking to update lawmakers on the state response to Yazzie/Martinez, Pecos told legislators the funding process is overly fragmented to the point student outcomes might not improve. Efforts have included paying teachers more, extending the school year and expanding early childhood education. A new budget formula also should deliver more dollars to schools that serve at-risk and poor children.
But Pecos questioned whether those dollars would reach Native children, saying the state is ignoring a proposal put forth by tribes and endorsed by leaders of the 23 pueblos and nations in New Mexico.
What he is talking about is the Tribal Remedy Framework, developed by Indigenous leaders, looks at what Indigenous children need and proposes specific solutions.
But instead of embracing what Native communities are telling New Mexico they need, the state instead continues to dictate the terms — hardly the meeting of equal partners necessary to solve the challenges we face. Don’t forget, too, that when a judge orders certain actions taken — in this case to fund education sufficiently so that students reach their potential — those actions need to occur. Failure is not an option. However, if the state fails to meet its court-ordered responsibilities, it’s not unheard of for a judge to intervene — think of the Duran consent decree and the many years the Corrections Department had to report to a special master to detail how it was running prisons.
State leaders who want to show New Mexico is meeting the dictates of Yazzie/Martinez might want to reconsider recent actions. Regis Pecos is not the person who needed to leave. And that’s the problem, in a nutshell.
