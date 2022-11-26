In Española, residents of an apartment complex learned they were losing their homes after the building was condemned just before Thanksgiving.
In both Albuquerque and Española, municipal governments are attempting to pass local legislation designed to reduce panhandling, focusing on safety as opposed to directly addressing begging.
At the Legislature, state Sen. Linda López, D-Albuquerque, has announced plans to introduce legislation aimed at repealing a decades-old law that prohibits rent control measures, sending the issue back to local towns and cities.
Also at the state level, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced more than $20 million in grants will be awarded to 41 groups around the state to provide housing stability services.
The governor also has appointed a statewide adviser on the issue of homelessness and affordable housing.
What a moment.
Newly appointed adviser Amy Whitfield says her first step will be shaping and supporting legislation designed to create additional affordable housing across the state. Meanwhile, she is connecting and working with nonprofits and groups that help the homeless to prepare necessary initiatives.
Initially, two issues must be addressed. They are connected but likely need different approaches.
New Mexico, especially its urban areas, needs more housing that working people can afford. Whether building additional apartments, providing more rent vouchers or constructing homes at prices people can afford, a lot of work lies ahead. That’s one dilemma. Perhaps a more immediate problem is how to help the people already living on the street, as well as intervening more quickly so individuals don’t lose their homes.
Whitfield’s charge is developing a comprehensive strategy.
Cost can be a factor when people lose their apartments or homes, but a broad strategy also will have to deal with access to jobs, mental health services and substance abuse treatment. Helping people without shelter — treating them with compassion and respecting their dignity — is essential, and so is restoring the state of neighborhoods.
Residents of towns and cities across New Mexico deserve to use their parks, shop, go out in their yards and otherwise live without being accosted by panhandlers or seeing human waste on sidewalks or streets. Better strategies to help the homeless — including safe spaces during the day, more public bathrooms and services designed to lift them off the streets — are needed, along with funding to make the assistance possible.
Preventing homelessness also is essential. Although affordability isn’t the only reason people lose their homes, easing the cost burden will relieve the stress under which so many New Mexicans live. A 2020 New Mexico Finance Mortgage Authority report on state housing needs found nearly 44 percent of renters and 21.6 percent of homeowners are cost-burdened. That means individuals are paying more than 30 percent of their annual income to rental and housing payments.
That same report puts the number of homeless individuals in New Mexico at 3,000 to 3,300, but Whitfield acknowledges the figure doesn’t count the people who can’t be found. That’s anyone hiding deep in the woods to families who couch surf at the homes of friends or relatives or individuals hiding from abusers.
It’s clear the count does not adequately represent the problem.
A point person at the state level will be essential in balancing competing interests, focusing on preventing homelessness, providing more affordable housing and helping people who are suffering right now. The time was right for this appointment.