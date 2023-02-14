Fighting the liquor lobby in Santa Fe has never been easy — but House Bill 230 to establish a flat 25-cents-a-drink tax and use the millions raised to reduce the ravages of alcohol remains alive.

As it should.

The legislation passed on a 6-4 vote in the House Health and Human Services Committee and is headed for another hearing in the House Taxation and Revenue Committee. Make sure to let your representative know this tax — the first increase on alcohol taxes in decades — is essential.