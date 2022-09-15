Improving literacy rates should be everyone’s goal — it’s the job of educators, parents and the broader community.
That’s why we’re excited to see the return to Santa Fe of the Big Read, kicking off Saturday at the Santa Fe Indian Center Indigenous Community Day at Ragle Park. This year’s offering is There There, by Tommy Orange. Activities start at noon and run until 4 p.m.
The partnership between the Indigenous Center and the library makes sense, considering There There is a novel about simultaneously belonging and feeling excluded in your own land. It follows 12 characters on their way to the Big Oakland Powwow, weaving their stories together and telling a larger tale about what it means to be Native in the U.S.
There There was the 2018 debut novel by Orange, an MFA graduate of the Institute of American Indian Arts. Hailed as a classic almost from its publication, it was a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize.
Indigenous Community Day brings together Native people living in Santa Fe, along with their neighbors, to celebrate traditions and culture. There will be music, traditional dance, rap, children’s activities and the start of the Big Read. It’s the perfect place to launch the community read of Orange’s novel.
Across the country, 62 communities will be participating in the National Endowment for the Arts’ Big Read — with Santa Fe the only community in New Mexico to receive a grant. Arts Midwest manages the grant that funds activities, which will take place from Saturday through Nov. 5. That’s when participants can read the book and, at the end, actually hear from Orange in person.
Along with There There, a number of young adult and children’s selections are included — it’s important to involve all ages in the conscious act of reading. Young children can read Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story by Kevin Maillard or We are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom; young adults likely will be interested in Healer of the Water Monster by Brian Young, Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley or The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline. There’s a lot to keep people engaged.
This will be Santa Fe’s second Big Read — the first, in 2021, was somewhat constricted by the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers still managed to join with 28 community partners to provide 44 NEA Big Read programs. With a return to in-person gatherings, the 2022 Big Read will have even greater impact. (Check out all the events at santafereads.weebly.com.)
Not only will it unite people to love to read, people will make new friends and understand different perspectives. One of the allures of reading is to enter worlds to which we are strangers — and explore those places from the living room couch or nightstand.
One goal of Big Reads across the country is to encourage people to consider perspectives different from their own — connecting neighbors and inspiring creative endeavors. Starting Saturday, Santa Fe will come together to read, converse and consider each others’ viewpoints. Imagine if that catches on.