Improving literacy rates should be everyone’s goal — it’s the job of educators, parents and the broader community.

That’s why we’re excited to see the return to Santa Fe of the Big Read, kicking off Saturday at the Santa Fe Indian Center Indigenous Community Day at Ragle Park. This year’s offering is There There, by Tommy Orange. Activities start at noon and run until 4 p.m.

The partnership between the Indigenous Center and the library makes sense, considering There There is a novel about simultaneously belonging and feeling excluded in your own land. It follows 12 characters on their way to the Big Oakland Powwow, weaving their stories together and telling a larger tale about what it means to be Native in the U.S.

Popular in the Community