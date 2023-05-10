The end of the Title 42 policy on the border with Mexico will usher in a new era of uncertainty and confusion in U.S. immigration policy.
The policy began under former President Donald Trump, whose administration used the cover of a COVID-19 public health emergency and allowed immediate expulsion of migrants who cross the border without papers.
President Joe Biden is allowing Title 42 to expire Thursday, and the tens of thousands of migrants huddled along the border on the Mexican side are waiting for their chance at a life in the United States. They hope they will be allowed to cross the border, traveling to family or sponsors, while they await a court date to petition for asylum.
To date, more than 2.6 million people have been expelled through Title 42, a move that happens quickly and lacks the protections migrants are entitled to under Title 8. This is the standard immigration proceeding, under which people traveling to the United States can seek asylum.
Many migrants are seeking asylum in the United States because they face danger at home. Before the policy changed, asylum-seekers would be interviewed — and, if allowed in the country — could wait for their court hearing away from the border. That meant fewer people congregated on the border and thus, created less strain on border states and communities.
Now, the U.S. must process the many thousands of people who have been waiting to come in from Mexico, along with anyone else traveling to seek refuge. The system is beyond capacity. Customs and Border Protection officers are supposed to process migrants within 72 hours; currently, travelers are spending a week or more in Border Patrol stations or processing centers. The U.S. Border Patrol has some 29,000 migrants in custody along the border.
It’s a mess.
With 1,500 U.S. troops ordered to the border to support immigration officials, it’s clear the situation has potential to spiral out of control.
Biden officials finally are attempting to do more to choke migration at the source. The State Department is opening processing centers in Guatemala and Colombia so migrants may meet with caseworkers and find out if they qualify for legal entry.
More centers will be opened in other locations in the hemisphere. Some 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela are being allowed to apply for humanitarian parole from outside the United States. If they are granted entry, instead of paying a smuggler, these individuals can catch a plane.
These alternative ways of entry are designed to stop people from flooding the border. That's the carrot, but there also will be a stick. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says after Thursday, people who attempt to cross into the country between points of entry likely will be unable to claim asylum.
It's likely movement on border policy from Biden is, in no small part, because he is running for reelection. While the pandemic and foreign unrest rightly claimed much of the president's attention during his first term, the leader of the world's foremost democracy has to walk, chew gum and otherwise function on many fronts.
The situation at the border is long overdue for attention. Neglect gives Biden's opponents a club with which to attack — a political weapon they employed often and effectively over the past 10 years (Remember Trump?). Biden frittered away a chance to handle the problem effectively; he now faces the unhappy prospect of a new immigration problem that may last weeks, months, years.
First order of business: Help the people already here either seek legal asylum or go home. Then, find other paths for people to enter the U.S. without undertaking a dangerous journey guided by unscrupulous smugglers. Finally, push the Senate to begin work on comprehensive immigration reform — it's the more reasonable body. House Republicans might kill sensible legislation, but having reform that will work shows seriousness of purpose.
Until reform passes, the president — this one or any other — will be left to apply Band-Aids on bleeding wounds that require stitching. Biden is supposed to be the adult president, governing from a place of experience and knowledge. He'll need all of that to defuse the coming crisis.