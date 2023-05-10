The end of the Title 42 policy on the border with Mexico will usher in a new era of uncertainty and confusion in U.S. immigration policy.

The policy began under former President Donald Trump, whose administration used the cover of a COVID-19 public health emergency and allowed immediate expulsion of migrants who cross the border without papers.

President Joe Biden is allowing Title 42 to expire Thursday, and the tens of thousands of migrants huddled along the border on the Mexican side are waiting for their chance at a life in the United States. They hope they will be allowed to cross the border, traveling to family or sponsors, while they await a court date to petition for asylum.

