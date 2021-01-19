Thankfully, the nation turns a page today.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are being inaugurated as president and vice president in circumstances unlike any in our nation’s history.
In Washington, D.C., thousands of National Guard troops are patrolling to prevent violence from conspiracy-minded insurrectionists who refuse to accept Biden’s victory in the November election. From Honolulu to Santa Fe to Miami, a weary nation continues to fight a pandemic that has left some 400,000 Americans dead. We face economic uncertainty. Businesses battered by the pandemic need more economic stimulus and support.
The last four years have been exhausting.
And the next president has a rough road to travel. Turning a page is one thing; turning a corner quite another. But there is hope.
Yes, Biden’s mostly virtual inauguration, under heavy guard with fewer people present — both because of pandemic and threats of violence — will be more somber than in past years. The flags of the nation and states standing in place for the tens of thousands of people who normally would attend the inauguration on the National Mall bring a touch of much-needed color to the scene.
Biden on Tuesday held a memorial to COVID-19 victims, too, reminding us of our collective losses in this painful year of pandemic and how a president can lead us in mourning.
To begin building a better America, Biden will first have to clear out some of the seedy and unseemly underbrush that flourished under the Donald Trump administration. Even before he takes the oath of office, the new president is preparing to reverse Donald Trump’s nativist and destructive immigration policy that spoke to some of the worst aspects of the American psyche.
We are a nation of immigrants, yet too many were and are eager to shut the door to others seeking the same freedom and opportunity we all cherish. Standing beside Trump in that charge was top aide Stephen Miller, the architect of the most noxious anti-immigrant policies.
Miller’s poisonous views caused real pain and damage, especially in formulating child-separation policies on the border and administrative cruelty toward amnesty seekers. His influence was toxic; Miller deserves never to work again in public policy.
If Biden does nothing else, we hope he will take the greatest care in hiring those who advise him, so the nation never has to be yoked to those who would cloak naked opportunism in the clothing of “America First.” People like Miller helped Trump damage the United States at home and abroad.
But enough about the desultory past four years. Now, the responsibility is on Biden, who must speak words to unite us; work hard to improve us; create a confidence that will once again make us the caring, can-do nation we have always been.
That means keeping promises to distribute 100 million COVID-19 vaccines in 100 days, delivering stimulus for individuals and businesses, introducing legislation on immigration reform, acting on climate disruption and setting the example that wearing masks will help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
It’s telling that Biden’s Day One will contain little of the celebrations of past inauguration. There is concern about security — Biden and Harris remain under threat.
The entire nation is holding its breath, praying that our coming together for this virtual inauguration will be peaceful.
But even if this inauguration looks and feels different from those in the past, we look forward to Biden’s words of healing as a president who will serve all the people, not just his supporters.
The challenges are many, but the will of the American people cannot be underestimated. If nativism is an ugly blot on our character, the will to overcome adversity is one of our proudest characteristics.
Joe Biden can turn the page to a brighter future. The next chapter will be better. That’s the promise of America, ready to be fulfilled once more.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.