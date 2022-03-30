On Friday, New Mexico begins a new chapter as it starts with the legal sales of cannabis.
Not only is cannabis no longer a prohibited substance — that happened in June 2021 — adult consumers now will be able to walk into a local dispensary for legal purchases.
Not just for medical patients anymore, cannabis will be available to people over age 21 who wish to partake. Adults can buy and possess up to two ounces of marijuana or up to 16 grams of cannabis extract from licensed retailers.
How all of that plays out remains to be seen. About all we know for certain is this: The cannabis landscape of April 1 is just the beginning.
The market will grow and change in the coming months in ways hard to predict. Even the first few months are a question mark, with the largest concern being whether recreational market consumers will consume cannabis needed by patients.
That must not be allowed to happen. For people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or dealing with severe chronic pain — two of the 28 conditions that qualify a patient for cannabis in New Mexico — missing medicine is not an option. The state must keep a close eye on supply and demand considerations and use its regulatory authority to ensure medical patients don’t do without.
New Mexico is joining 17 other states that already have legalized adult-use cannabis. So far, the state has issued more than 500 licenses to a variety of cannabis businesses — farms, greenhouses, retail shops and manufacturing facilities for extracts and edibles.
As the production, manufacturing and retail venues become established, another important element of legalization will be occurring. Part of the cannabis legalization push involved efforts to reverse the harm the war on drugs caused over the years. That means helping people leave behind criminal records related to cannabis.
The state Department of Public Safety has identified some 155,000 instances of arrests and convictions eligible for automatic expungement and dismissal. Many people will be receiving a clean slate.
For law enforcement officers, the legalization of possession and sales means a different approach to policing. No longer can cops search people because they notice the smell of marijuana in the air. Consuming in public still remains illegal, but that’s hardly an offense worthy of a trip to jail. But as people learn the law, we predict officers will be doing a great deal of one-on-one education.
Officers also have to be on the lookout for drivers under the influence of cannabis. Driving while impaired remains illegal in New Mexico — and those impaired by marijuana are just as dangerous or deadly as those high on other drugs or alcohol. Especially for new consumers, the best advice is to stay home. Period.
To help officers keep the streets safe, the state of New Mexico should use some of the millions in marijuana tax dollars to produce public safety campaigns about the safe use of cannabis. People need education, always.
Tax revenues are expected to be robust, with income for local and state governments from adult-use cannabis predicted to surpass $45 million annually within three years. A third of that goes to local governments and two-thirds to the state's general fund.
Here’s why: Experts believe that New Mexico cannabis sales will jump from $125 million in 2022 to near $400 million in 2026.
That will happen because an industry is being planted in New Mexico, with opportunities for growers, manufacturers and sellers — not just big corporations but small operations — to make a living. As with many industries, the big operators have an advantage: money. Still, these growers and sellers believe they can break through — one Santa Fe entrepreneur compared his effort as seeking to become a Marble Brewery Company, or a "local craft." Here's to their success.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she would legalize cannabis. She did so. Now the governor and cannabis supporters must keep a close eye on what happens next. One thing’s for sure: Change is coming.
