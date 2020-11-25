One of the modern traditions of the holiday season — Black Friday — will be on break this year, at least in person in many cities and towns across the nation.
That’s not a bad thing, considering giving to loved ones and neighbors should not always be about buying the newest shiny gadget.
Christmas or Hanukkah should not mean going into debt or stressing out to find the “perfect” gift for people whose closets are already full and who have a storage unit. And in 2020, mass excursions to shop could mean further spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Think of the holidays this year as a time to reset, to change traditions.
In Santa Fe, even as some businesses are shuttered in person, smart shoppers still can find ways to support local businesses. Many locations are open for curbside pickup or buying online. These businesses, usually a part of Small Business Saturday the day after Black Friday, need help more than ever. The virus has reduced economic activity, and we will all be stronger on the other end of the pandemic if local shops survive.
So, as you plan holidays, think of ways to support locals — perhaps after you and the family return from a long walk outside or a hike in the mountains.
Buy gift certificates from local restaurants, hair stylists or nail salons. They are hurting right now. Instead of shipping books bought from megasites online, look for must-reads at local bookstores. We are fortunate in Santa Fe to have so many choices when it comes to books.
Our state museum shops have websites, and when you shop there, you often are supporting a New Mexico artist or craftsman, as well as the museum. These are unique gifts. Other artists sell on websites or through Facebook; a handmade gift is one that can become an heirloom.
Other wonderful presents are gifts of food. Salsa from a local company, red chile care packages to send to friends across the country or treats from any number of local bakeries. Beer lovers might enjoy locally brewed drinks, and there are no shortages of wines that come direct from the vineyards.
Other ideas? Snow tires or window tinting. Try a car wash gift certificate from one of our local businesses. What about a class to teach knitting or sewing, helping people at home learn a hobby and become more self-sufficient?
Maybe purchase a résumé makeover for someone who is seeking a job. Personal fitness sessions — done at distance and with masks — can help people keep New Year’s resolutions. So could online yoga or other fitness classes, or herbs or vitamins from a local supplier.
For many, the best present will be gift cards for groceries so they can stock up.
You can seldom go wrong with a subscription — The New Mexican is available both in print and online, and details about purchasing one are available on our website, santafenewmexican.com. Or, relatives in other states might enjoy New Mexico Magazine to keep them close to the traditions and places they love (details at www.new mexico.org/nmmagazine).
For people who truly have all they need, think of giving to charity in their names.
We collect donations for neighbors at the Empty Stocking Fund (www.santafecf.org/give-now/empty-stocking-fund is the link); applications for assistance closed Nov. 30, but contributions are welcome.
The city has a host of worthwhile nonprofits that could use assistance — and on #GivingTuesday, which takes place Dec. 1, many gifts will be multiplied. Truly more bang for your buck.
In short, there are many ways to celebrate the spirit of giving that do not entail all-day shopping excursions or daily deals on Amazon. By changing our buying habits, we can shop local, smart and share joy with those we love.
