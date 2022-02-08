The health care worker shortage has moved from looming emergency to full-fledged crisis, especially in states such as New Mexico, where staffing already was short.
A sustained intervention to recruit, train and keep the men and women who do the work of keeping others healthy is necessary. Unfortunately, that’s not what is happening during this session of the Legislature. Proposals being considered are well-intentioned but likely fall under the category of too little, too late.
In a recent interview, Pamela Blackwell of the New Mexico Hospital Association told New Mexican reporter Robert Nott there are “no comprehensive bills that would address the health care professional shortage issues in an impactful way.”
And what a shortage it is.
A 2020 legislative report said New Mexico needs 6,223 more registered nurses. That number likely has grown because of the pandemic, when nurses have become overworked and overburdened. Experts say it will take years to fill the gap at current enrollment numbers.
Another report released in August showed nursing is just one area where New Mexico is short of health care workers. It cited a gap of 328 primary care doctors, 238 certified nurse practitioners, 249 physician assistants, 524 physical therapists, 2,510 emergency medical technicians, 521 pharmacists and 117 psychiatrists.
Anyone who has tried to get an appointment for a routine checkup or find a new primary care physician knows this is true. A shortage of caregivers will make a state where people have numerous health complications — obesity, diabetes, heart conditions — even sicker. Routine care helps prevent problems down the line. That care is suffering both because of the pandemic and because there aren’t enough doctors, nurses and other staffers that often are just as important.
With the session more than half over, it is likely the comprehensive plan to address the staffing crisis will be put off for another year. Rather than wasting the months between now and 2023, we suggest developing solutions legislation can address. Use research expertise from the University of New Mexico, New Mexico State University and community colleges. Ask local doctors what they need. Bring in hospital executives for their solutions.
It's been done before: One of New Mexico's great successes during the pandemic was the team-building that brought together key medical institutions to triage the COVID-19 problem and act in a reasoned, coordinated manner.
Everyone agrees the state lacks enough training programs, facilities and even that most basic need — nurse educators. Senate Bill 40, sponsored by state Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos, calls for $15 million to boost nursing school programs. The trouble is, such investments take years to pay off as necessary as they are.
More immediate results might be seen by allowing out-of-state licensed nurses to work in New Mexico more quickly, streamlining a process that currently takes months. This legislation needs to pass.
Another bill would allocate $750,000 to help nurses pay student loans; other bills would extend a $5,000 tax credit for rural health professionals to chiropractors, midwives and practitioners of oriental medicine who work in remote communities.
None of these are bad proposals — but they are not bold enough to meet the moment.
If there’s a shortage of nurse educators, could the retiring or burned-out nurses who are leaving the profession find a new way to serve by teaching?
If state facilities cannot produce enough nurses, why not pay for nursing education out of state, with the requirement that new nurses return home or repay their tuition?
Can nurses be recruited from out of state, with student loan forgiveness, housing incentives or bonuses designed to draw them in?
How can state and federal dollars be used to help underwrite costs for traveling or foreign nurses to work here, providing a more immediate but increasingly expensive solution to the staffing crisis?
What other ideas might work? We need to hear from the medical community about what they need.
Solving this shortage of medical workers will not happen overnight. But unless the state looks at the situation comprehensively, the same shortages — only exacerbated — will face us again in five years.
