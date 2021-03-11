Spring forward! It sounds so pleasant, with human beings bouncing along into a bright, sunny spring with plenty of sunshine all around.
In reality, this weekend, most Americans will lose an hour of sleep as we move our clocks forward to daylight saving time. Come Sunday, we’ll all be tired.
The time has come for darker mornings, more sunshine in the afternoons and evenings from here on out. But, oh, the difficulties of bodies adjusting to the new schedule — it’s well-documented that changing the clocks upsets circadian sleep rhythms, the natural cycle humans follow to get the rest they need.
In New Mexico, Sen. Cliff Pirtle once more has introduced legislation to keep the state on permanent daylight saving time. His proposal always generates plenty of talk, with folks worried about whether we would be too different from bordering states — and let’s not forget about Mexico, either. That’s not our concern. We just don’t want to keep changing the clock.
In the past, we’ve said we would just as soon see standard time all year round, but we’d take anything that stopped the clock changing twice a year.
Pirtle’s hardly alone, with more than a dozen states trying to either remain on daylight or standard time. Clock shifting is getting old, it seems.
But even if Pirtle’s bill should pass, Congress would have to approve the change. Yet Congress itself is considering legislation to make daylight saving time permanent year-round for the country. It’s a pet project of Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.
What we hear from many people is that daylight or standard, the big interest is in not changing clocks twice a year, as we do, in a futile attempt to chase the light.
The U.S. practice grew from wartime efforts — keep workers at it until the light of the day vanished, both during World War I and World War II. After World War II ended, communities and states could decide whether they wanted to observe daylight saving time, which led to patchwork observances. People an hour apart are on different schedules, sort of like New Mexico and Arizona for parts of the year.
The 1966 Uniform Time Act in Congress made standard daylight saving time across the country. It also doesn’t allow states to choose daylight saving time year-round without Congress weighing in. However, states can stay on standard time, if they choose. If the goal is to stop changing the clocks, choosing standard time is the fastest way to go.
For now, we will be springing forward, and that means people should take care to try to sleep, rest and otherwise not let the time change upset their rhythm. It can be a matter of life and death. Numerous studies have shown that traffic deaths increase the week after the switch from standard time to daylight saving time — as much as 6 percent, because changing the time increases sleep deprivation.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine in the fall recommended that the twice-yearly practice of changing clocks be canceled. It’s bad for human health, the researchers said.
The sleep doctors believe standard time is better for humankind — we were made to wake with the sun and go to sleep in darkness. A cycle of time that makes light extend into late evening and keeps morning dark is the opposite of what bodies need.
However, even the experts — on sleep anyway — believe one time year-round, whichever is selected, is better than changing the clocks.
Check out #locktheclock, the social media hashtag, to learn more or visit savestandardtime.com, a site dedicated to returning the nation to traditional time — folks there think permanent daylight saving time also would be harmful.
Right now, we have no choice. Until we stop chasing sunshine, get your bodies ready for a shock. Spring forward, indeed.
