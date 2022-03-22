Some 400 countries doing business with Russia have pulled up stakes, shunning the nation for its unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Some remain, though, to their everlasting shame.
One way citizens of the world can assist Ukraine is by spending money with companies that refuse to do business with a country that is systematically destroying a neighbor.
This can be complicated, given the interlocking nature of business interests in the world today. One large company can own many smaller ones, making it all too easy to buy from businesses that put profit over people’s lives.
Here’s one example. Koch Industries, a longtime donor to right-wing causes, is still doing business in Russia. Consumers don’t see the name of the Koch brothers on the products they buy, but this company owns Brawny paper towels, Dixie cups, Quilted Northern toilet paper, Vanity Fair napkins and Georgia-Pacific lumber, to name a few. Other companies still doing some business in Russia include Burger King, Domino’s, Subway and Marriott.
Those decisions are in stark contrast with choices made by a majority of American businesses that operated in Russia. Those that have disengaged include Apple, Boeing, Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, Disney, Exxon, Ford, JPMorgan, MasterCard, McDonald’s, Microsoft, Nike and Visa.
Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of the Yale University School of Management says companies that remain in Russia form a “hall of shame.” To help consumers navigate the complex relationships among businesses, Sonnenfeld has put together a webpage detailing just which companies have left Russia while others remain, in various levels of participation in the Russian economy.
The appeal to shun companies still involved in Russia is echoed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In last week’s speech to the U.S. Congress, he said, “All American companies must leave Russia. … Leave their market immediately, because it is flooded with our blood.”
Speaking to demonstrators in Switzerland on Saturday, the Ukrainian president did not let up. He contrasted the practices of Nestlé with its slogan: “ ‘Good food. Good life.’ This is the slogan of Nestlé — your company that refuses to leave Russia. Even now — when there are threats from Russia to other European countries. Not only to us. When there is even nuclear blackmail from Russia.”
Sonnenfeld told the Washington Post that remaining in Russia undermines the idea of sanctions, which is to freeze civil society — enraging people enough so they challenge their government. Around the world, people can push companies to stop doing business in pariah nations by spending their dollars elsewhere. These businesses, after all, do seem to understand the bottom line.
Perhaps companies that have stayed behind will learn their lesson more quickly. The companies have been warned to get out — or else. Not by governments but by the hacker group, Anonymous. The international collective already has compromised Russian state-controlled media and government websites, substituting graphic videos of bloodshed in Ukraine for Kremlin-directed programming.
On Sunday, Anonymous used Twitter to warn Western companies still doing business in Russia they should leave before it is too late, saying, “Pull out of Russia! We give you 48 hours to reflect and withdraw from Russia or else you will be under our target!”
On Tuesday, the collective leaked 10 gigabytes of data from Nestlé, the largest food company in the world. The data contains emails, passwords, business information and more. How damaging this is remains to be seen, but it’s clear activists will not stay on the sidelines.
Consumers also can make their mark, choosing to spend their dollars with companies that refuse to fund Putin’s war.
