The question is not if but when. The New Mexico Legislature will have to return to consider how best to deal with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the steep decline in the price of a barrel of oil.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has sent a letter to legislative leaders, who already were discussing how to deal with the $7.6 billion state budget given the current state of crisis in the world.
Austerity is back for New Mexico, just when the state appeared able to begin making long-delayed investments in prosperity.
The pandemic, accompanied by necessary orders to shut down many businesses and shops across the state, has left thousands of New Mexicans without jobs overnight. Small business owners, even with assistance from state and local governments, face difficulties.
If freedom of movement does not return soon — and that could happen depending on whether the virus is seasonal — cultural institutions that are the backbone of the economy of cities such as Santa Fe will be devastated. The movie and television industries, a sign of diversifying the state economy, are at a standstill right now. Restaurants, hotels and businesses, dependent on tourism, also are wounded deeply.
All of this means less spending and fewer gross receipts taxes coming into the state treasury.
At the same time, a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia has damaged the price of a barrel of oil, which has dropped precipitously in recent weeks.
The New Mexico budget was established with a price of $52 a barrel; it’s estimated that every $1 change in the price of a barrel impacts the state general fund by $22 million. With oil less than half that on Friday — up somewhat from recent lows — the price remains well below the projection upon which the state budget was based.
GOP leaders wrote last week that a special session should take place sooner than later. House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, also is concerned about Lujan Grisham’s decisions in the pandemic emergency, all of which impact the budget. However, as right as he is to watch the budget closely, the governor is the executive in charge at the state level, just as a president leads at the national level. She has kept a steady hand on the ship of state.
What’s more, the governor and Democratic leaders also are correct that it’s too soon for a special session. State leaders simply don’t know enough now to make prudent decisions. What’s more, bringing together 112 legislators and staff together in close quarters at a time when people are being asked to stay home or limit gatherings to fewer than 10 people would be a recipe for disaster. Even in June, a virtual session — if it is technically and constitutionally possible — might be preferable. The state needs to act before the July 1 new fiscal year begins.
The Legislature can use the time between now and a June special session to pore over the budget and look for places to adjust spending, ensuring that lawmakers don’t waste time. We just are in uncharted waters when it comes to knowing what the virus and the price of oil will do. The federal stimulus package, as well as changes to Medicaid payments or unemployment benefits, all make a difference to what exactly the state needs to do.
As House Speaker Brian Egolf told us, “We don’t want to go into a special session and have to do it over again.”
Already, Lujan Grisham has line-item vetoed some $150 million in state spending — the looming economic and health disaster was apparent just as she was signing the budget.
Priorities going forward must remain education, care for children, public safety and investments in ensuring future prosperity. How we get there, of course, is always contentious and never more so than when money is scarce. With $1.7 billion in reserves, New Mexico at least has a savings account from which to draw. That’s about 24.6 percent of the current state budget.
With next year’s revenues about to take — at least — a billion-dollar hit, the way forward is going to be difficult. The pandemic of COVID-19 is first and foremost a health crisis. But as it sends the state’s economy into free fall, that health crisis becomes an economic crisis. Now we work — together — to keep this crisis as short as possible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.