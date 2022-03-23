A special session early in April wasn't forecast when the Legislature ended in February. But a governor’s unexpected veto and worries about inflation and rising gas prices have combined to bring legislators back to Santa Fe. They plan to return April 5 for a brief special session.
This comes after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed $50 million in “junior bill,” projects compiled by legislators to address particular needs in their districts. The veto caused bipartisan outrage.
Legislators were considering calling themselves back to Santa Fe in an “extraordinary” session, something a governor running for reelection wanted to avoid. By agreeing to the session, Lujan Grisham has the opportunity not just to approve the spending in Senate Bill 48 — in her veto she said she doubted the spending “upholds principles of fiscal responsibility” — but to hold legislators more to account in how they allocated dollars. That’s progress.
What's more, lawmakers are going to divide projects in recurring and nonrecurring projects; that will help ensure that money appropriated won’t result in unfunded recurring expenses. Lujan Grisham is correct that it does no good to allocate dollars that can’t be spent because the projects aren’t fully funded.
In the long run, she and lawmakers must work to improve how resources are allocated so money goes where it is most needed and can do the most good for the most people.
Another plus of the special session is that it offers an opportunity for transparency — the projects included in SB 48 are public, but it had been unclear which legislators supported which projects. That will be changing.
The House and Senate each received about $25 million to distribute, giving House members about $360,000 each and senators some $600,000. Individual lawmakers, including Democratic Rep. Roger Montoya of Rio Arriba County, already have made projects public. Now, the junior bill projects will be linked to the legislators who are requesting them. Such transparency lets the public know exactly how their money is being spent.
The other plus of this special session — especially for anyone running for reelection — is the opportunity to offer additional rebates to individuals struggling as prices increase.
Rebates under discussion include one-time checks of $110 per filer or twice that for couples who file jointly. There's a possibility of setting income limits around $75,000 or under $150,000 a couple. The details are being debated, and the checks could be higher. That’s on top of already approved legislation calling for $250 checks to taxpayers making less than $75,000 last year, or $500 for married couples filing jointly who make under $150,000.
Gasoline prices already have begun retreating from the highs of $4.13 a gallon, but considering the unsettled state of the world, they are likely to remain high. Even if prices do go down, inflation is at a 40-year high and working people can use the money.
This session offers the opportunity for lawmakers to meet the needs of individual New Mexicans — both by spending on important district projects and returning tax dollars to men and women who need it. Best of all, taxpayers will have a clear picture of how their dollars are being spent and at whose discretion. Such transparency belongs in every legislative session.
