The necessity of a special session during a pandemic — for the second time in 2020 — underscores just how much New Mexicans are hurting and how assistance will be essential to help people make it through to the new year.
A short session is scheduled to start Tuesday, called by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham so the state can decide how to distribute some $330 million in remaining federal CARES Act funds before the end of the year.
The idea is to give those dollars to people who have lost jobs, to failing businesses and to others hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. With out-of-control community spread, the economy is hurting, businesses are teetering on bankruptcy, and people without jobs can’t pay rent or buy groceries.
The session will be a little different, just as the summer’s special session had to be, because of the dangers of spreading the coronavirus indoors and in larger groups. With rules adopted earlier this year at the first special session held during the pandemic, it will be possible for either the House or Senate — or both — to operate virtually. The House of Representatives could vote as soon as it convenes to do business virtually, said Speaker Brian Egolf. Senate Majority Peter Wirth said rules approved during the last special session will allow members to participate either online from offices or in person. Citizens will have to give feedback virtually. The Roundhouse will be closed to the public.
This is hardly optimum, but the need to reduce health risks for legislators, staff and the public makes virtual participation necessary. Yes, there are internet issues in many parts of the state, but physical distance also is a problem for people who live far from Santa Fe. As a large state, access always can be troublesome in New Mexico. Everyone involved will have to do their best to ensure that legislators and the governor hear from the people hurting from the pandemic.
A special session, however, cannot be allowed to become a “superspreader” event. For that reason, we trust that all legislators, even mask skeptics, will set an example and wear masks in the Roundhouse to protect one another. Legislative leaders should chave security escort anyone who won’t wear a mask to an office or, if necessary, outside.
The goal for the session is to take $330 million and divide it. Around $194 million would go for unemployment, a one-time payment of $1,200 to claimants eligible for state or federal programs or who were eligible but who have exhausted benefits; $100 million to a grant fund for small businesses; $15 million for emergency housing assistance; $5 million for emergency food bank services; and $5 million for direct economic help to low-income residents in the form of $750 per household for people who did not receive an economic impact payment from the federal government.
It’s not all federal dollars, either, with some $10 million from the state general fund being allocated to the Department of Health to provide for COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and vaccine implementation support.
Considering thousands of Santa Fe County residents lined up for donations of food Saturday at Santa Fe Place mall — volunteers from The Food Depot stayed for a couple of hours extra to help everyone — it’s likely buying more food is necessary, not just in Santa Fe but around the state.
Both Republicans and Democrats had said the bill can move quickly, although apparently the GOP is withdrawing support, according to Egolf. We endorse swift action, and trust that Republicans in the House and Senate will join Democrats and support this targeted help for our neighbors. People are hurting. Spend the money and get everyone home in time for Thanksgiving.
