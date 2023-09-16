For everyone who is upset about current development in Santa Fe, or wants more low-income housing, or wonders how the city can be made more climate resilient — all while keeping its famous charm — now is your moment.

The city of Santa Fe is in the process of updating its Land Use Development Code, with the time for citizen input approaching.

Speaking now is extremely important. This is the code regulating the development of housing and other construction, setting density rules, parking lot requirements, height limits and all the other details of urban life that create a cityscape.

