For everyone who is upset about current development in Santa Fe, or wants more low-income housing, or wonders how the city can be made more climate resilient — all while keeping its famous charm — now is your moment.
The city of Santa Fe is in the process of updating its Land Use Development Code, with the time for citizen input approaching.
Speaking now is extremely important. This is the code regulating the development of housing and other construction, setting density rules, parking lot requirements, height limits and all the other details of urban life that create a cityscape.
It might seem dry, but it’s only the blueprint for what will happen in Santa Fe.
And it’s just a first step in updating city policies. Once the Land Use Development Code is streamlined — a two-phase process — the city will be adopting a new General Plan to offer guidance for the future. All of this will take several years to accomplish; work on the first phase of updating the Land Use Development Code started in February, and adoption of Phase 1 likely won’t happen until the fall of 2024.
This week, the city will hold two public meetings to present the proposed updates to residents. At these meetings, the public can hear a summary of what the new code will do, giving various interests — neighborhood groups, builders, developers and others — the opportunity to provide their opinions of the changes. The idea, if the code update is done right, is to reduce variances and the often unpleasant fights when new construction is proposed for a neighborhood.
But a robust land-use code can do other things, too. Take, for example, the somewhat utilitarian issue of parking, whether on the street or in lots. A land-use code sets requirements for how many spaces a business might need, or an apartment complex, or a single-family residence. For years, parking minimum standards across the country were designed for peak use, such as on heavy shopping days like Black Friday, leaving lots empty much of the time.
As a result, as you drive through any city — Santa Fe is no exception — the views along main thoroughfares often are vast fields of asphalt. This is the sort of infrastructure that makes cities hotter at a time when temperatures are increasing. A land-use code can require more trees planted on lots, move parking to the rear or side of shopping centers to eliminate the sea of asphalt or — gasp — even do away with parking minimums.
Across the U.S., cities are seeing elimination of parking lot minimums as a way to encourage alternative forms of transportation and to put otherwise empty lots to better use. Parking lots, in places like Olympia, Wash., are going to be used for housing. In Anchorage, Alaska, city leaders now require parking for bicycles and hope to turn at least some former vehicle parking lots into green spaces.
Oregon took parking reform even further — as of Jan. 1, minimum parking mandates no longer apply for jurisdictions within the state’s eight largest metro areas, including 48 cities and the urban cores of five counties. That accounts for two-thirds of Oregon’s population, with one goal to provide flexibility so municipalities can make driving less necessary.
In Santa Fe, we already are seeing apartments planned near Santa Fe Place mall in what once was the parking lot. Eventually, along St. Michael’s Drive, we can see the now-empty asphalt lots being put to better use — green spaces, townhouses or pedestrian and bike paths.
Existing lots — people still need to park their cars or trucks — also can be refurbished to be more permeable, so precipitation doesn’t run off but can be soaked into the ground. And that’s not all cities can do to make parking lots more climate-friendly. Los Angeles is experimenting with sealing its lots with a gray coat — CoolSeal — rather than leaving lots black. The idea is to mitigate heat islands.
All of this can happen if city zoning codes allow and encourage it. Want to find out more? Show up and learn just how our Land Use Development Code could shape the future of Santa Fe.