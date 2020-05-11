For all the residents of Santa Fe who have expressed interest in the redevelopment of the midtown campus — whether how a master developer was chosen or what will be built at the site, the time to pay attention for the future is now.
On Tuesday, May 12, a virtual meeting to hear from the development team is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on the city of Santa Fe’s YouTube channel. Questions can be submitted before the meeting by 1 p.m., using the address info@midtowndistrictsantafe.com.
So don’t be shy. Ask away.
Last week, the City Council voted 7-2 to affirm the choice of KDC Real Estate Development & Investments/Cienda Partners, a somewhat controversial choice for two reasons. First, locals tend to worry about out-of-state developers — and this is a Texas group, no less!
Second, critics — we have been among them — were concerned the process in choosing the master developer was overly secretive. (In fact, a complaint has been filed with the Attorney General’s office by a group of citizens unhappy with the process; we’ll be watching to see what happens there.)
For now, a choice has been made. It’s important that both individuals and groups take part in what happens next. We’d encourage people to watch the presentation — it offers encouragement about possibilities for this chunk of real estate. (Watch the video at https://bit.ly/2zqp8vp.)
All that exists right now is potential. That’s why public engagement matters. The city has signed an exclusive negotiation agreement with a master developer; over the next months will come the creation of a development plan.
There’s a hint of possibilities in initial presentations from KDC and the contributions of its many local partners. This will be a lengthy process with many opportunities for people to weigh in.
Partners working with the developers are all Santa Fe-based, including some of the more respected nonprofits in town. They are invested in the idea of making the midtown area a place to live, work and play. That partners well with what residents have said they want — using the 64-acre site as a place for housing, social services, education, arts and entertainment, and other activities that serve the public.
Residents have made it clear they want a midtown center that helps revive nearby neighborhoods without gentrifying the area to the point that people are forced out. The proposed development as outlined focuses on mixed-income affordable housing, multimedia and film studio expansion, along with areas for recreation and space for arts and cultural events. All were listed as important to residents who assisted with the initial discussions.
In the proposal being developed, the University of New Mexico and Santa Fe Community College are in the mix to ensure higher education will continue at the site. There is emphasis on the health of the community, with YouthWorks and Christus St. Vincent also signed on as partners. Other collaborators include Homewise, Yes Housing, the Santa Fe Art Institute, and a host of local organizations, companies and businesses.
Christus CEO Lillian Montoya said in a video introducing the proposal, “If you start with the right people and the right project, you come out of the gate really fast.” She said Christus envisions offering primary care services, partnering with educational institutions to offer training and working with Homewise to provide homebuying and rental opportunities for its employees.
Given the lagging economic climate because of the plummeting price of oil and business shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the prospect of developing a chunk of Santa Fe into a center that offers jobs, education and housing is one our city can’t afford to get wrong.
For that to happen, residents must get involved now — not in a year or two after decisions are set in stone. This is no time to sit on the sidelines.
