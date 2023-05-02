It’s hardly uncommon to hear citizens spout off about city government — whether it’s complaining about potholes, the presence of panhandlers on street corners or the condition of parks.

Everyone has an opinion. Truth be told, most of us tend to complain rather than act.

That’s why it’s unfortunate so few citizens have bothered to let the stalwart members of Santa Fe’s Charter Review Commission know what they would like to see changed in their city charter.

