It’s hardly uncommon to hear citizens spout off about city government — whether it’s complaining about potholes, the presence of panhandlers on street corners or the condition of parks.
Everyone has an opinion. Truth be told, most of us tend to complain rather than act.
That’s why it’s unfortunate so few citizens have bothered to let the stalwart members of Santa Fe’s Charter Review Commission know what they would like to see changed in their city charter.
The charter is the city’s foundational governing document, responsible for laying out the rules for how Santa Fe is governed. It is through the charter that the city changed its governmental structure to establish a full-time mayor, with additional powers and salary.
Amending the charter is a rare event — the commission meets every 10 years to recommend changes, which then must be approved by the mayor and City Council for placement on the ballot. After that, voters have the final say. Commissioners are appointed by members of the council, with an at-large member chosen by the mayor.
Their service is long, hard and underappreciated.
The deadline for sending recommendations for changes to the governing body is May 10. Final meetings of the commission — which has been meeting for months — will take place Wednesday and May 8. The meeting Wednesday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in the Council Chambers to vote on proposals; the 1 p.m. meeting on May 8, an online meeting, will be to approve the panel’s report to the governing body.
No matter what the commission recommends, members of the council can submit amendments — this is an advisory body only.
Still, the work being done now by volunteers matters and sets the agenda for future discussions. Under consideration is a recommendation that would strip the mayor of a vote on legislative matters except in case of a tie. However, the mayor could be given veto power, which then could be overridden by a two-thirds council majority.
This amendment essentially allows the City Council to function legislatively and the mayor to return to an administrative role, separating powers more clearly.
Another possible recommendation would add a chapter to the charter regarding financial management, codifying the budget process — including an annual independent financial audit.
One important possible amendment would lower the number of signatures required on petitions for initiatives and referenda, through which voters can call for ballot measures to either pass or repeal laws. Currently, one-third of the number of voters who participated in the last mayoral election must sign petitions to get a measure on the ballot; that’s high compared to other municipalities.
Albuquerque’s signature threshold is 20% and Las Cruces’ is 15%.
The commission subcommittee that considered initiative and referendum proposes lowering the threshold to 15%, with at least 10% of signatures coming from each council district.
Whatever you think of these suggested changes, time is running out to comment and make your feelings known to charter commission members. Speak now, or hold your peace — not forever, but for the next 10 years.