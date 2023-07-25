Traditional Spanish Market is back this weekend on the Plaza.

That statement seems straightforward and unsurprising. After all, isn’t Traditional Spanish Market an anticipated part of every Santa Fe summer, one of the signature heritage markets that makes the city unique? Every July, come rain or shine, Spanish Market spreads itself out on the Plaza, with Contemporary Hispanic Market winding its way down Lincoln Avenue, so that artists can share the culture of New Mexico with locals and visitors.

Some sort of market has been happening since the Spanish Colonial Arts Society held the first gathering in the 1920s, a show designed to help the makers of Spanish Colonial art preserve their craft — and make money while doing so. After all, if you can make a living carving statues or fashioning tin into items of beauty, you can remain in your village or town, preserving traditions passed down through generations.

