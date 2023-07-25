Traditional Spanish Market is back this weekend on the Plaza.
That statement seems straightforward and unsurprising. After all, isn’t Traditional Spanish Market an anticipated part of every Santa Fe summer, one of the signature heritage markets that makes the city unique? Every July, come rain or shine, Spanish Market spreads itself out on the Plaza, with Contemporary Hispanic Market winding its way down Lincoln Avenue, so that artists can share the culture of New Mexico with locals and visitors.
Some sort of market has been happening since the Spanish Colonial Arts Society held the first gathering in the 1920s, a show designed to help the makers of Spanish Colonial art preserve their craft — and make money while doing so. After all, if you can make a living carving statues or fashioning tin into items of beauty, you can remain in your village or town, preserving traditions passed down through generations.
Yet in 2023, the presence of Traditional Spanish Market on the Plaza was no sure thing.
The Spanish Colonial Arts Society did not want to put on a market anymore, preferring to concentrate on its collection and museum. Market artists were worried their show was in doubt and were willing to go it alone. In March, a deal was worked out between the society and an Albuquerque organization, the Atrisco Heritage Foundation and the Atrisco Cos., to take over the running of the market.
To Atrisco foundation and its companies, thank you for stepping in to preserve such an important event. It’s a good fit, given that the foundation seeks to preserve Hispano culture and the companies focus on everything from running cemeteries, presenting Mariachi Spectacular to monetizing mineral resources of the original Atrisco Land Grant.
Similarly, the artwork of Spanish Colonial New Mexico needs to be preserved, and that happens not by simply looking back but by being present here and now and looking forward. As we saw in reading The New Mexican’s annual Spanish Market magazine, the artists working in traditional forms are intent on pushing the boundaries of their art while passing it along to a younger generation. They are not content to stand still.
Magazine cover artist Arthur López, a santero known for his skill in carving and presenting traditional forms with contemporary themes, had this to say: “I’m relating the same story but making it relevant to now.”
In the now, young people are taking part in Youth Market, working with a mentor artist to learn the skills of painting, straw appliqué, carving, tin work and other artistic endeavors that make up the world of Spanish Market. These young people understand the legacy they have been given, the ability to create beauty in a harsh frontier with available tools. When the ancestors of today’s New Mexicans lived in then-colonial Spain, they had no gold or silver to create pieces for their churches.
Instead of fashioning gold or silver, they shaped straw into images or embroidered cloth they had woven themselves. There were no canvases on which to paint. Instead, they cut blocks of wood and painted them with colors taken from nature. The art was used in worship, decorating churches or in home altars, and also to add beauty to their homes. Those traditions were in danger of being lost, but the annual presentation of Spanish Market helps keep them alive.
And as we saw this year, it’s important never to take for granted a market will happen. The Spanish Colonial Arts Society, which operates the Museum of Spanish Colonial Art, can always use support. Even though it no longer runs the market, the society is important to preserve the artforms. Individuals can join the society and visit the museum, which has free admission during Spanish Market weekend. The new market managers and all the artists participating in Spanish Market and Contemporary Hispanic Market deserve support — that means getting up early Saturday and Sunday and moseying down to the Plaza to see the creative expressions of faith, heritage and tradition.
This year, because there was a late start to preparing the market, there will not be a Friday night art preview. We’ll miss seeing the finest artwork gathered in one place as well as a reunion of artists, collectors and friends. But what matters most is that the market returns with strong backing and artists determined to preserve the artform that has endured through centuries in a rough land. It’s late July. Traditional Spanish Market and Contemporary Hispanic Market are on the Plaza again. As it should be.