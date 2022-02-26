The controversial Homewise South Meadows Road development gets a hearing before the Planning Commission this week.
The 161-home development has neighbors of the 22.2-acre open space up in arms. They were promised a park by Santa Fe County and that’s what they want. Homes and a 6-acre park don’t fulfill those promises, development opponents say.
The failure of Santa Fe County to build the park — purchased with its bond money in 2001 — is not the fault of Homewise, which is doing exactly what its mission calls for: trying to provide housing working people can afford.
Neither can Homewise be blamed for the county choosing to sell the land. The city annexed that area in 2014 and declined to take over the 22.2 acres. That’s not the fault of Homewise, either.
The nonprofit developer also has adjusted its initial plans, expanding the park and eliminating space for a new charter school that would have added to traffic flow. That happened after feedback from neighbors and the community.
Mike Loftin, Homewise’s CEO, also is promising 50 percent of the 161 homes will be affordable, an increase from the original commitment of 40 percent and much higher than the 20 percent affordable housing required by the city .
This project would set a standard for other developers to match because 80 homes would be priced within reach of all sorts of workers — teachers, nurses, police officers but also food servers, cooks or carpenters.
Yet neighbors are correct when they note City Council District 3 lacks recreational space in comparison to other parts of the city. They are adamant a small park is not enough, even if it connects to county and city trails — which this development will do.
There is disagreement among neighbors about what type of park is best. Development opponents like a passive park, with nature taking the spotlight, while others prefer an active park. That’s one with picnic benches, shade structures, playground equipment, perhaps a basketball court and other activities kids can use.
Considering how many children live in this area, a park where they can play actively seems a plus. The county has pledged to use the $1.79 million from selling the land to expand and improve its trail system. That keeps the spirit, if not the original intent, of the bond issue voters approved.
Despite the compromise — increasing the size of the park and eliminating the school — all sides did not come together. Now, it’s up to city officials to decide, with the Planning Commission hearing the proposal and the City Council making the final decision. Any approval should include a plan for city maintenance the park; 6 acres is too large for a homeowners’ association to do the job.
For the development to occur, the Planning Commission first has to approve zoning changes from commercial C-2 to residential R-6 to allow six homes per acre while also converting 2.6 acres to R-21 for 21 homes per acre. Zoning changes will be discussed at the 6 p.m. Thursday meeting, conducted on Zoom.
That will allow a neighborhood of 55 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, 42 townhomes and 64 condos. Prices will start in the high $200,000s for the one-bedrooms and increase to just below $400,000 for the three-bedrooms. These are below the county’s increasingly steep median price for a home — now above $600,000.
And those aren’t even the affordable prices in the development. Affordable in this case, truly is. Prices begin at $128,500 for a one-bedroom, $146,750 for two bedrooms and $165,250 for three bedrooms. A person with an income of $25,000 can afford one of the one-bedroom homes, meaning someone making the city’s living wage could qualify.
To sum it up, this is a development that will make a difference in connecting people with homes. That’s not to say all housing developments should move forward, but projects like this one — with affordability as a capstone — are in the public interest. As such, it should be approved.
