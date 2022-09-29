The battle over who’s tough, tougher and toughest on crime took a new and weird twist this week.

Naturally, we’re talking about the New Mexico governor’s race, in which Republicans leaped on what they hope is a juicy opportunity: A campaign ad from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s camp that in part features a woman who runs a successful small business.

Problem is, the woman, Amanda Batty, had been convicted of a felony years ago, only to turn her life around and become a productive citizen.

Popular in the Community