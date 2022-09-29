The battle over who’s tough, tougher and toughest on crime took a new and weird twist this week.
Naturally, we’re talking about the New Mexico governor’s race, in which Republicans leaped on what they hope is a juicy opportunity: A campaign ad from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s camp that in part features a woman who runs a successful small business.
Problem is, the woman, Amanda Batty, had been convicted of a felony years ago, only to turn her life around and become a productive citizen.
The upshot, Republican operatives contend, is obvious: Batty’s presence in an ad praising the governor is undeniable proof Lujan Grisham is soft on crime.
It likely proves nothing of the sort, but that’s how muddled — and muddy — the race has become.
Though you would hope tonight’s televised debate on KOB-TV between the governor and Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti would provide more clarity about the New Mexico’s crime problems and what both candidates would do to solve them, it’s more likely they will rely on often-misleading references to the subject through their endless campaign ads.
The ad featuring Batty — the one Republicans have said proves Lujan Grisham is in cahoots with criminals — is a great example of how in politics, where there’s smoke … there’s more smoke.
Ostensibly, the ad is about Lujan Grisham’s support of small business and her accomplishments in that realm. Batty runs a bike store in Albuquerque. But 17 years ago, she was convicted of a third-degree felony in Utah for attempted theft and later was arrested for violating the terms of her probation.
More recently, she became the kind of small-business owner the GOP used to run ads about.
In any case, the revelation led Republican operatives to salivate.
"No surprise that Michelle Lujan Grisham, with her soft on crime policies, proudly featured a convicted felon to make the case for reelection on her behalf," said Republican Governors Association spokesman Will Reinert. "Voters should be shocked and dismayed that while they worry about the safety of their family and neighborhoods, that Governor Lujan Grisham highlights support from convicted felons."
In an interview with The New Mexican Wednesday, Batty was frank and clear about her past problems — oh, if only such grace under fire could be transferred to those in the political realm — but spoke passionately about how she has moved forward with her life.
She also seemed to wonder how she got caught in a political spin cycle.
“I’ve addressed this because people love going after everyone’s skeletons,”Batty said, noting her life story didn’t end with her past.
In truth, if Lujan Grisham’s camp can be accused of anything, it’s how it misjudged optics. Anyone with a TV set knows Ronchetti believes his best bet to pull an upset in the race is to talk about crime. Crime all the time. Politicians, the good ones at least, know the opposing camp will scour any advertisement — and those in them — for a potential weakness, fair or unfair.
Lujan Grisham may be vulnerable on the crime issue. But not because of an ad about small business. And not because of Amanda Batty.