It’s beyond ironic that a party that constantly calls for fair and accurate elections couldn’t run a pre-primary convention without glitches. But that’s what happened over the weekend at the Republican Party pre-primary nomination convention, held this year in New Mexico instead of Texas. That was progress, at least.
Technical problems Saturday in Ruidoso caused the party to cancel electronic voting and switch to paper ballots, with some delegates leaving early because they were frustrated. A good time was not had by all.
These nominating conventions, held by both Republicans and Democrats, are designed to gauge support among the party faithful for various candidates. To get on the primary ballot, candidates need 20 percent of the votes from delegates. Those who fall short often drop out or, alternatively, seek enough petition signatures to make the ballot.
Petition signatures will be the route for gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti — widely considered the favorite to win the GOP nomination to oppose incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham come November.
But that support wasn’t visible at the nomination convention.
Instead, Ronchetti came in fourth. Jay Block, a Sandoval County commissioner and retired Air Force officer, took first, with state Rep. Rebecca Dow second and businessman Greg Zanetti third. All three qualified for the ballot. Anti-abortion activist Ethel Maharg came in fifth, last among candidates.
Ronchetti downplayed his showing even as the convention was taking place, using his speech to ask his supporters to choose other candidates.
“We are on the ballot already, but there are candidates you’re gonna hear from that are good people who deserve to be on the ballot as well,” he said. “So, for the sake of party unity, I encourage everyone here to give them a fair hearing as well. And let’s get as many people on that ballot to take on Michelle Lujan Grisham as possible.”
That preemptive strike doesn’t hide Ronchetti’s disappointing finish. He ran as the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate against Ben Ray Luján, losing but finishing respectably. Ronchetti by far has the most name recognition of the GOP primary candidates. The only similar poor showing by a front-runner for a nomination happened in 2014, when Gary King did not receive 20 percent of the vote to make the Democratic primary ballot. He won the nomination but lost to Gov. Susana Martinez in the general election.
Ronchetti, in his speech, expressed disappointment with the nastiness of campaigning for the pre-primary convention. His sentiments, we would wager, are shared by voters more broadly.
Here’s what he said: “I’m concerned because of the backbiting and backstabbing that this process has become. Many of you have seen it. We’ve got gubernatorial candidates trying to keep other gubernatorial candidates off the ballot. We’ve got cheap-shot cowards going out there sending texts anonymously. Grow up. This isn’t who we are.”
Rep. Dow might wonder about that, considering she was a target of attacks during the lead-up to voting. Many of her supporters, she later said, did not remain on-site to vote on paper. Some members of her family were prevented from voting. That's hardly a fair election.
All in all, a weekend of chaos and infighting. On to the primary!
