Mother Nature doesn’t care about our plans — the drive we were going to take, the shopping trip or even the daily obligation of making it to work. When the weather turns to the extreme, temperatures plummet, snow falls and puny humans must adjust.
That is what happened in Santa Fe on Tuesday, with the arrival of a welcome winter storm with between 6 to 10 inches of snow in various parts of the city and slightly warmer temperatures than Monday’s freezing cold.
This was the best sort of snow — for everyone blessed enough to have shelter and heat, of course. It was fluffy, soft and wet, the kind to pack into snow creatures or dive into sledding down hills.
This was a snow to enjoy; that is, until it melts a bit, turns icy and then freezes over into ugly piles. With these temperatures, the piles will be around long after the ice has melted off sidewalks.
In the moment, though, it was gorgeous.
That’s in stark contrast to what we have seen in other parts of the country, where temperatures were so frigid — because of cold air called a polar vortex — that power grids are falling short.
The entire state of Texas was put on a winter storm watch. And the storm delivered. Now, cities from Dallas to San Antonio and Austin are experiencing rolling blackouts, with people huddled in their homes without heat. Texas has been colder than Alaska.
Such extreme weather will become ever more common as climate disruption continues.
In New Mexico, we are more accustomed to drought and heat as symptoms of the changing planet. Our temperatures are growing hotter, drying up what little precipitation that falls. Prospects ahead don’t look good. That’s why this storm feels more like a blessing than a burden. This winter had been so unbearably dry.
Texas, on the other hand, has seen snow fall in places where people are used to mowing lawns in December, wearing shorts.
Climate disruption means accepted patterns fall apart. In Texas, demand for power was beyond even worst-case scenarios. As cold weather blanketed the state, people cranked up heaters. While that was happening, many state power plants were knocked offline. Natural gas fuel shortages occurred. Some wind turbines stopped working, but this was a smaller issue — despite what alternative energy haters are saying.
Texas, being Texas, is mostly on its own when it comes to running its power grid, avoiding pesky federal regulations. The grid is designed to handle soaring temperatures in the summer, not the sort of cold that has gripped the country this week. To stop the power grid from failing completely, its operator — ERCOT — instituted rolling blackouts, which is why so many people in our neighboring state can’t turn on the lights or run the heat. (Ironically, the acronym stands for Electric Reliability Council of Texas.)
While higher temperatures are what climate scientists project for the world, Mother Nature keeps a few tricks up her sleeve. Scientists are theorizing that global warming is weakening the jet stream. That’s the air current that once could be counted on to hold back the polar vortex — the mass of frigidity we are watching wreak havoc.
What is happening here, in Texas and across the country is a warning of sorts. Weather is less predictable, more troublesome and definitely deadlier. We can patch the grid, increase its capacity and otherwise prepare for extreme cold or heat. But that’s treating the symptom, not the problem — something we can no longer afford. Enjoy the snow.
