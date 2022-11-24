Since Black Friday — the huge shopping day after Thanksgiving — is turning into Black November, there’s even more reason to avoid the crush in stores and get outside.

Traditionally, the beginning of the all-important Christmas retail season kicked off on Black Friday, a name that likely took hold when store profits went into the black and 1960s-era Philadelphia police who disliked the chaos tourists brought to their town the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Wherever it came from, Black Friday has been a focus of retailers and shoppers for decades. Businesses became ever desperate to attract shoppers, opening earlier and earlier, and offering too-good-to-be-true deals to lure people inside. Eager to rack up sales, stores even started opening on Thanksgiving afternoon.

