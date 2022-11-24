Since Black Friday — the huge shopping day after Thanksgiving — is turning into Black November, there’s even more reason to avoid the crush in stores and get outside.
Traditionally, the beginning of the all-important Christmas retail season kicked off on Black Friday, a name that likely took hold when store profits went into the black and 1960s-era Philadelphia police who disliked the chaos tourists brought to their town the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Wherever it came from, Black Friday has been a focus of retailers and shoppers for decades. Businesses became ever desperate to attract shoppers, opening earlier and earlier, and offering too-good-to-be-true deals to lure people inside. Eager to rack up sales, stores even started opening on Thanksgiving afternoon.
Even before the pandemic stopped the rush to get inside, people already had started shopping online — somewhat reducing in-store demand. Black Friday would pass, followed by Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. The deals were there, without the crowds.
Now, retailers are trying to spread the sales around through November and into December. Heading to the stores on one day is less essential for bargain hunters. And if you don’t have to be shopping, then Friday can be a day to relax outdoors.
Outdoor retailer REI has differentiated itself by creating #OptOutside. REI encourages people to head to the woods or the beach or the mountains and share their experiences on social media. The hashtag, of course, is #OptOutside.
A vigorous hike or other outdoor experience is not only an excellent way to burn off Thanksgiving calories, it’s a chance to find calm before the hectic holiday season gets going.
Because even if Black Friday is less of a thing, people still shop until they drop for the holidays, as well as drink, eat and celebrate — especially after a worldwide pandemic where they can gather together again. Pace yourself.
There is Small Business Saturday this weekend, a time to patronize local business run by neighbors. New Mexico-based small businesses with no more than 10 employees, in fact, have the option to offer a tax holiday. In Santa Fe, shoppers could see a discount of 8.3125 percent on purchases — that’s the gross receipts tax rate in the city. The holiday goes from 12:01 a.m. Saturday until midnight the same day. Quite an incentive to shop local, to be sure.
On Monday, Cyber Monday deals will try to reel shoppers in; more chances to spend and finish Christmas shopping, leaving the remainder of the month for cooking, wrapping and enjoying the spirit of the season.
Of course, there's no law that everyone has to shop for Christmas or Hanukkah or any other winter holiday. Buying less, spending less — those are options, as is giving people experiences rather than things. Subscriptions to newspapers, magazines, concerts, a theater season, the opera — those are presents that won't cause much clutter and can be enjoyed all year round.
Another option is to give to nonprofits in the names of friends and family — Giving Tuesday follows Cyber Monday and is a day when many charities have matching grants for donations that come in that day. Truly stretches a dollar while doing good.
The bottom line? Most Americans have lots of stuff. They don't necessarily need more, whether clothing or the latest electronic gizmo. A quiet day outdoors, however? That's priceless. So is doing good for neighbors in need or patronizing local businesses whose success enriches the community.
And just think, a slower season when it comes to shopping means a January without a credit card hangover. Not a bad outcome.