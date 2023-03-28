Nathaniel Tavarez didn’t wake up for two weeks after being shot at his Roswell middle school back in 2014. When he regained consciousness in a Texas hospital, he didn’t know what had happened. He thought perhaps Berrendo Middle School had exploded.
Instead, he learned a 12-year-old had pulled a shotgun out and opened fire in the gym, hitting him, another student and a security guard. Thankfully, all survived.
Tavarez was at his former middle school speaking about bullying and gun violence as another school was being shot up, this one in Nashville, Tenn. Six people were killed Monday at a private Christian elementary school, slain by a former student armed with a semi-automatic rifle, semi-automatic pistol and handgun. The shooter was killed by brave police officers who ran toward gunfire to save lives inside the school.
This seemingly never-ending tragedy of school shootings — of mass shootings in a variety of public places from malls, to houses of worship, to movie theaters — is uniquely American. As a nation, our citizens and lawmakers have chosen to allow unfettered access to guns. Not just a rifle for hunting, or a handgun for target practice or self-defense, but to any number of weapons better suited for soldiers than civilians.
This is the American way, fueled by a belief the Second Amendment’s protections “shall not be infringed,” whatever the circumstances. After all, “a well-regulated militia” is necessary to the security of a free state, the amendment states. Still, forgive us for wondering if freedom also might include being able to send children off to school without worrying if they will be shot and killed while in class.
In 2023, freedom in America instead seems to mean any person can buy any weapon, under almost any circumstances, no matter their fitness to own a gun. For the mass shooter, the weapon of choice is a semi-automatic weapon designed to kill quickly, usually an AR-15 rifle or one of a similar style.
An AR-15 wasn’t the weapon used in the shooting in Roswell. There, the 12-year-old used a sawed-off shotgun. Years after the shooting, 1,000 pieces of pellets remain buried in Tavarez’s body. He remains blind in his left eye, another reminder the effects of gun violence linger long after the shooting stops. He is hardly alone.
The Sandy Hook Promise website estimates 338,000 children have experienced gun violence in schools since the Columbine High School shooting of 1999. Sandy Hook, of course, is the elementary school in Connecticut where 26 people, including 20 young children, were shot to death in 2012.
The threat of gun violence at school — and the actual violence — is now as much a part of children’s lives as assemblies, P.E. class, lunch and prom.
Children are trained what to do if a shooter comes onto campus. Access to campus is restricted as compared to years past. Parents can buy their children bulletproof backpacks for added security. From preschool to senior year in high school, our children experience active shooter drills and lockdowns. The threat of violence is just another part of the school day.
For Tavarez, a young man of impressive compassion and kindness, forgiveness aided his recovery process. He called the shooter — a victim of bullying — an “amazing kid,” and told students, “I knew for any sort of healing I needed to forgive him. That’s what started my journey to recovery.”
Now a student at Texas Tech University, Tavarez hopes to start a nonprofit with a mission of addressing bullying and ending gun violence in schools. Violence, of course, should never be the response, even when bullying exists. Violence must not be the answer.
The story of the Nashville shooter is still being sorted out. Police say the shooter had a detailed plan of how to carry out the carnage, including potentially visiting a second school. Many are seizing on the fact the shooter may have identified as transgender — born a woman, the 28-year-old reportedly used “he” and “him” pronouns.
This tragedy cannot be used as an excuse to further stigmatize transgender and non-binary people in our country. But, among certain groups, that’s exactly what is happening.
Nathaniel Tavarez has a better way.
He is not an observer of violence, using an incident to stir fear and retaliation against already vulnerable groups. He is a survivor of violence. His story of resilience and forgiveness should inspire us to do better. Remember, as Tavarez told the students: “None of you are alone.”