Nathaniel Tavarez didn’t wake up for two weeks after being shot at his Roswell middle school back in 2014. When he regained consciousness in a Texas hospital, he didn’t know what had happened. He thought perhaps Berrendo Middle School had exploded.

Instead, he learned a 12-year-old had pulled a shotgun out and opened fire in the gym, hitting him, another student and a security guard. Thankfully, all survived.

Tavarez was at his former middle school speaking about bullying and gun violence as another school was being shot up, this one in Nashville, Tenn. Six people were killed Monday at a private Christian elementary school, slain by a former student armed with a semi-automatic rifle, semi-automatic pistol and handgun. The shooter was killed by brave police officers who ran toward gunfire to save lives inside the school.

Comments unavailable

Comments are currently unavailable due to technical difficulties. Support teams are working to correct the disruption. We apologize for the inconvenience.