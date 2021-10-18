The delay in deciding what to do with the midtown campus in Santa Fe has led to the reconsideration of a once-disliked possibility.
Back in 2018, when the city surveyed residents to discover their thoughts about what development should fill the 64 acres in the middle of town, one of the least popular choices was moving City Hall and consolidating city services there. Only 5.26 percent of respondents said they liked the idea. That number fell even more with a second question, which asked if respondents wanted to consolidate at least some city services there. Just 2.56 percent said they did.
About 2,200 people took the online survey.
The big winners in that first survey were the film and emerging media industries, higher education and community resources, such as the library and theater and innovation through a technology hub and advanced maker spaces.
Fast-forward to 2021. As reporter Sean Thomas wrote on Sunday, momentum has shifted.
The thinking today is that consolidating city services in what is now a true center of Santa Fe would improve government functions while at the same time freeing up city-owned property all over town for other uses.
For one thing, the place would have plenty of parking and easier access than narrow downtown streets. For another, rather than trying to navigate whether the business you need to conduct is on Siler Road or Market Station or even at City Hall on Marcy Street, an individual would find almost all government services in the same place. Current city services are in 100 buildings across town, Public Works Director Regina Wheeler said.
We’re not sold on using prime real estate for government buildings, but we are willing to be persuaded, depending on how the city would use excess property and whether other amenities could be placed around new government buildings.
As Councilor Jamie Cassutt pointed out in the Sunday article, it’s important to have more at the site than just buildings. The potential of the midtown campus always has been a revival to the center of the city and an opportunity to make Santa Fe an even better place to live.
Previous priorities that still matter would include expanding the film studios, a higher education component and, of course, the key ingredient of building housing so people can live where they work.
On Saturday, the Santa Fe Art Institute, along with the Midtown Engagement Partners, Chainbreaker Collective, Earth Care, Littleglobe, UNM Design and Planning Assistance Center and YouthWorks, will host a block party starting at 10 a.m.
The idea is to bring the community together to imagine possibilities for the site. Over the months of fits and starts, there’s been a lot of imagining; decisions are needed soon. Still, a gathering at the site hosted by groups able to bring in voices previously left out could fill in some missing pieces of community engagement — though at some point, action, not talk, is what’s needed most.
For whatever reason, people are discussing a new City Hall that brings government closer to the people as one component of a revitalized midtown. Let’s see what happens when people gather in person and take on the inspiring task of building a better Santa Fe.
