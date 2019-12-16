The tight housing market in Santa Fe has many consequences — families and individuals spending too much of their income to keep a roof over their heads, meaning they are short on money to buy food or health care; workers commuting because they can’t afford to live here; or people losing shelter altogether because they can’t pay rent.
But as we found out Sunday, the damage from lack of affordable housing also can affect our pets. With the rental market tight, landlords anxious to protect their properties are telling would-be tenants that no pets are allowed.
As a result, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is reporting a 45 percent increase in people surrendering their pets as compared to this time last year. The shelter, as a result, is stretched thin.
With 1,000 units under construction and another 1,500 or so in some stage of approval, some relief is in sight. But it likely won’t be enough to ease the shortage soon. That leaves individuals and families with a hard choice. Surrender their pet or sleep in the car.
Landlords, especially those who rent individual houses or single apartments or townhouses, could relax the rules. Kindness, after all, matters. In a town where animals are celebrated, it’s not unusual for people to want pets. Property owners can ask for damage deposits and monitor their properties. By doing so, owners could allow families to keep beloved dogs or cats. This would be a kind gesture in our overstressed world.
As for the shelter, donations this holiday season are welcome, as would volunteers to walk the dogs, play with the cats and otherwise help the place deal with the onslaught of animals. Some animals need foster homes, too.
The shelter’s Facebook page is full of stories of the animals being cared for, complete with information about what the dogs or cats need. There are heartwarming tales, too, of individuals who help out. Rae Sue Vigil, a third-grade teacher at Nina Otero Community School, has her students raise money for the animals rather than buy her Christmas gifts. The kids raised enough money to help care for six dogs; she’s been doing this for 14 years.
We can see a possible bright side to animals returning to the shelter, though. All animals taken to the shelter now will be neutered and spayed. Conceivably, some owners had not taken care of this basic responsibility. Over the years, making sure animals can’t reproduce could help reduce the animal population.
For those lucky enough to own a home and who are considering the gift of a puppy or kitten for Christmas, the situation at the shelter offers a wonderful opportunity to find the right animal. The love you receive for rescuing a shelter animal will make the smiles on Christmas morning last all year.
The housing shortage in Santa Fe is a crisis the city is working to overcome. By making space for humans, we can keep the animals so dear to us close and safe.
