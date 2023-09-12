New Mexico will be in the national spotlight this weekend — at least if you are interested in how humans can grow the food we need to survive.
That's because the national Aquaponics Association is holding its 12th annual conference Friday through Sunday at the Sheraton Uptown in Albuquerque, with students from Santa Fe Community College making up around 10% of conference-goers.
The conference theme is Recipe for Success: Water, Food, Energy and Community — focusing on how to build stronger connections among practitioners of aquaponics, an agriculture system in which plants are grown in nutrient-rich water courtesy of the fish that live there. Those in turn, can lead to building more robust food systems.
With some 60 presentations, keynote speeches, panel sessions and a tour of a cutting-edge aquaponics system in Santa Fe, attendees from various parts of the country are going to be busy. And it's no accident the conference is in the Land of Enchantment, either.
New Mexico, particularly SFCC, is becoming a leader in the aquaponics movement. It's a well-deserved moment in the spotlight for the aquaponics program at the college, headed by R. Charlie Shultz, academic director of the Controlled Environment Agriculture program and acknowledged expert in the field.
It's a field that doesn't involve growing plants in soil. Instead, aquaponics relies on a relationship between fish and plants. The fish are fed; they excrete waste; and bacteria convert the waste into nutrients plants need to thrive. Plants filter the water, after which it can be pumped back to the fish. The cycle repeats in a closed-loop system that uses as little as a tenth of the water spent growing produce in fields.
Such a reduction in water use is a huge development as the West grows drier in this changing climate. A related form of horticulture, hydroponics, grows the plants in water, feeding them nutrients but without the fish. Adding aquaponics to a regional agriculture system can mean more food grown close to home, reducing the miles it must travel from origin to our tables. Farmers across the world are adapting aquaponics to their needs.
It's no wonder that conference speakers are from across the globe. In-person talks will feature growers from Canada, Mexico, Chile, France and Ireland, as well as virtual presentations from Australia, Sweden and Asia. Nine breakout sessions will feature speakers who either teach at SFCC or who were trained there.
Eric Highfield was an early pioneer at SFCC, starting the college's greenhouse studies system using both aquaponics and hydroponics systems in the school's greenhouse dome. In 2016, Schultz was recruited to the college, bringing with him the years of knowledge gained in academic study and alongside James Rakocy — the unofficial godfather of modern aquaponics — at the University of the Virgin Islands.
Today, the college's robust Controlled Environment Agriculture program is thriving. One former student, Andrew Neighbour, has started the first commercial indoor aquaponics farm in New Mexico, Desert Verde Farms in Santa Fe, with potential to grow 200,000 plants per year. It's a success story, another reminder that local community colleges offer innovative paths to achievement.