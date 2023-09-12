New Mexico will be in the national spotlight this weekend — at least if you are interested in how humans can grow the food we need to survive.

That's because the national Aquaponics Association is holding its 12th annual conference Friday through Sunday at the Sheraton Uptown in Albuquerque, with students from Santa Fe Community College making up around 10% of conference-goers.

The conference theme is Recipe for Success: Water, Food, Energy and Community — focusing on how to build stronger connections among practitioners of aquaponics, an agriculture system in which plants are grown in nutrient-rich water courtesy of the fish that live there. Those in turn, can lead to building more robust food systems.

