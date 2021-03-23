Determining a salary for the mayor of Santa Fe is not rocket science. Nor should it be.
Currently, the city has a volunteer, independent salary commission that decides how much to pay the mayor. It was established after voters approved making the mayor a full-time position starting in 2018.
In 2017, then-Mayor Javier Gonzales selected the members of the commission. At the time, having a mayor involved in the salary process didn’t raise eyebrows; Gonzales was not running for reelection.
But four years later, with an incumbent mayor on the November ballot and a salary to be determined, it has become an issue.
Mayor Alan Webber is the first “strong” mayor to serve under the current structure. Instead of serving in a part-time, largely ceremonial role, voters several years ago approved making the mayor a city employee, with a salary and additional power. Webber, the first to be elected in this strong-mayor system, is running for reelection in November, the only announced candidate to date.
Under the ordinance that created the independent salary commission, Webber will be making appointments to the commission that would be setting his salary (or that of his successor). Currently it’s $110,000 a year, set by the first salary commission after a raucous process and a 4-3 vote.
Yes, having a salary debate during an election year is problematic. But that’s not the only concern. More troubling is the structure. Regardless of who is in office, it doesn’t make sense to have a mayor appointing the people who will decide what he or she makes.
While we appreciate the intent of the Santa Fe City Council at the time — it wanted to fashion an independent, salary-setting process — the setup is cumbersome and, yes, political.
The ordinance requires the mayor to select seven volunteers to establish a salary for the position. Volunteers are to be from the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, a neighborhood association, a community organization, the human resources industry, a retired attorney or judge, a chief executive officer and one member appointed at large.
It’s designed to bring a cross-section of the community, although we think it might make more sense to require a waitress or mechanic in the mix, the ordinary men and women who also pay the taxes that pay the salaries. Fortunately, commissioners don’t just pick a number out of the air. They do research and attempt to come up with a fair salary compared to peers and one that is reflective of the position’s workload.
It requires a great deal of effort and once again shows how fortunate Santa Fe is to have volunteers who will take on difficult and often thankless tasks.
However you assemble the commission and however members approach it, though, the process is overly complicated.
Instead, here’s a suggestion: Eliminate an “independent” commission. Consider a process employed by Oakland, Calif., one that lets elected officials set the salary and makes clear the parameters.
Here’s the language from Oakland’s charter: “The salary shall be set by the Council, which shall be not less than 70 percent nor more than 90 percent of the average salaries of City Managers/Chief Executive Officers of California cities within the three immediate higher and the three immediate lower cities in population to Oakland. The Mayor’s salary shall be reviewed by the City Council in odd-numbered years and may be adjusted by the Council as provided for herein.”
There may be some difficulties in employing that approach here, but it’s something to consider.
There’s also this: Some cities simply have their city councils set the salary without parameters — just as they do in approving pay for other employees. That might occasionally become testy but certainly is within the powers of a council.
Another alternative — even easier — would be simply to keep $110,000 as the base and add a cost-of-living increase to the start of each new mayor’s term. Simple.
In other words, no commission. And no worries about whether commission members have a conflict because they are political allies or enemies of the mayor.
Many things are complicated. Setting a mayor’s salary should not be one of them.
