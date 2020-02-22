The difficult work of fashioning and passing laws is over in New Mexico for 2020, as the 54th Legislature ended its work last week.
Now, the even harder work of governing — putting those laws in place — takes precedence. The baton is passed, so to speak, from the lawmakers to the bureaucrats, those unelected officials from state government down to county and city workers who turn laws into policy. Approved during the session were major pieces of legislation to fund early childhood education, improve public safety, allow a process to temporarily remove guns from potentially violent individuals, eliminate tuition costs of college and put the state’s pension system on a more financially sustainable path.
The $7.6 billion state budget was approved, with a healthy chunk of revenues — around 25 percent — set aside for lean economic times to come. Yes, this was a productive session.
It was not without dissension, of course, with Senate and House Democrats particularly having it out over the details of the state budget.
Such wrangling, always a problem in the waning days of the session, needs to be worked out in the months ahead of the session when interim committees are working, especially the Legislative Finance Committee.
After all, one big job that remains — it was not even attempted during the short session — will be a major reform of the New Mexico gross receipts tax code. If House and Senate budget experts snipe at each other when fashioning a budget, we have to wonder what would happen in approaching tax reform.
Goals for a GRT rewrite should be basic — a revenue-neutral structure that is more broad-based so that the overall GRT rate can be reduced. This should lessen the tax burden on small businesses, individuals, families and others. Now, with the current boom in the oil and gas industry, is the perfect time to enact reform.
That’s because it is likely that a reduced GRT rate would mean a decrease in state revenues, at least in the beginning. With millions of dollars in new money coming in because of oil and gas, the state can afford a temporary hit in the purse to build a fairer, more understandable tax system for the long-term. We have a cushion now that won’t last long.
That same cushion might help in other tax reforms pushed off during the recent legislative session. A proposal to eliminate taxes on Social Security income for retirees, for example, was tabled in the House. Rather than tackle that issue by itself, removing the tax on Social Security income is going to be part of broader tax reform. Committees are studying the tax possibilities for future reforms.
All tax reforms, whether in taxing income, corporation or individual transactions, or even examining more closely the many state tax subsidies, have to be viewed in a broader sense. Leaders are working to improve New Mexico to prepare for the day when oil and gas revenues decline. A more efficient, fairer tax system will improve the economy and make it easier for New Mexico to find more diversified ways of doing business.
One diversification attempt that fell short this session, the move to legalize use of recreational cannabis, cannot truly be called a failure. The idea of cannabis as a thriving agricultural and retail industry has taken hold, and sponsors of the legislation should be able to present a better proposal during a 60-day session. Here, again, is a measure that needs much input during the interim period between legislative sessions.
Mark the 2020 legislative session as a 30-day period where a lot of heavy lifting occurred. Money directed to investments for the future. Money spent to improve the welfare and education of children, even to the level of covering meal costs for about 12,000 low-income children — one of the best ways to spend money we can imagine. Money allocated to make the state a safer place for all its people.
All of this, by the way, was made possible by a governor who wasn’t afraid to go big, but also remained wise enough to compromise. Governing is not about decrees from on high. The fourth floor, where the governor sits, is not the queen’s throne room. It is the place to make proposals, push for legislation and, yes, to twist a few arms. But it is also the place to which a smart leader makes a retreat, meets opponents in the middle and, occasionally, as in the case of legalizing cannabis, lives to negotiate another day.
A productive session? It was what New Mexico needed, with the promise of even better things ahead.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.