It soon will be easier to save the lives of individuals overdosing on opioids. The Food and Drug Administration last week approved an over-the-counter version of Narcan. Used quickly after an overdose, it stops people from dying.
The decision means 4 milligrams of naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray can be sold — perhaps as soon as late summer — without a prescription and administered to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Consumers will be able to buy the treatment in convenience stores, grocery stores and gas stations, as well as online.
With more than 100,000 deaths in the United States each year because of the overdose crisis, advocates of the move believe making naloxone hydrochloride available more easily is essential to reducing the toll from overdoses. People are dying by taking everything from heroin to fentanyl and prescription opioids such as oxycodone. Overdoses are the leading cause of accidental death in the United States.
Even before the FDA decision, pharmacies could sell naloxone without a prescription — states allowed it, including New Mexico. But many pharmacies did not carry it, and the doses were not cheap. Some users or relatives of addicts were embarrassed to ask a pharmacist for naloxone; there’s a stigma attached to drug addiction.
With the FDA decision, buying the overdose reversal will be more convenient — and there won’t be the embarrassment of having to ask for it. There’s still the matter of cost. Not all insurance will cover over-the-counter medicines, but they can and should. So should Medicaid and Medicare.
If that doesn’t happen, making naloxone more affordable is essential. One suggestion would divert funds from the opioid lawsuit settlement to create a voucher system people could use. That way all people who need the drug can afford it. The federal government also could mail Narcan kits directly to households, similar to how COVID-19 test kits were distributed.
Meanwhile, people should learn how to recognize the signs of an overdose. Obviously, not everyone lives with an opioid addict, but overdoses can happen in a public restroom, in a library or in a college dorm room. Knowing what to look for means the drug can be administered in time. People overdosing have shallow or irregular breathing, small eye pupils, extreme sleepiness or unconsciousness, an inability to talk, blue or gray skin color and dark lips and fingernails. They can be confused, snoring or making gurgling sounds; watch for vomiting or seizures, and be ready to administer naloxone.
While administering naloxone is something non-health care workers can do, experts still want the drug manufacturer to make directions on how to administer it clearer. A rescuer also must stay with the overdose victim until an ambulance arrives. That’s important.
In New Mexico, some 74% of all overdose deaths involve opioids, according to state Department of Health figures from 2019. Those fatalities are part of a national epidemic, with preventable opioid overdose deaths increasing 457% since 1999. Having a drug that can reverse overdoses widely available will save lives.
It’s important recognition, too, that the opioid epidemic in this country is a public health crisis. Rather than conducting a war on drugs, public health experts and others work to reduce the harm drugs cause. An addict brought back from the brink of death has a new chance for a better life — something everyone deserves.