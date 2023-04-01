It soon will be easier to save the lives of individuals overdosing on opioids. The Food and Drug Administration last week approved an over-the-counter version of Narcan. Used quickly after an overdose, it stops people from dying.

The decision means 4 milligrams of naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray can be sold — perhaps as soon as late summer — without a prescription and administered to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Consumers will be able to buy the treatment in convenience stores, grocery stores and gas stations, as well as online.

With more than 100,000 deaths in the United States each year because of the overdose crisis, advocates of the move believe making naloxone hydrochloride available more easily is essential to reducing the toll from overdoses. People are dying by taking everything from heroin to fentanyl and prescription opioids such as oxycodone. Overdoses are the leading cause of accidental death in the United States.