Encountering a rattlesnake in the wild or in your front yard is enough to rattle anyone.
Such meet-ups seem to happen more frequently during wet weather, like the sort happening now in Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico.
That’s why outdoors enthusiasts and porch-sitters alike should remember this: Snakes want to be left alone. Don’t bother them and they often won’t bother you.
Venomous snakes still can be dangerous to humans, but before trying to eliminate one, try avoidance.
Experts suggest removing food supplies, deleting hiding places and installing landscape materials that make it harder for snakes to slide across. Gravel is more difficult for a snake to maneuver on than a lush lawn, for example. Around water features — such as a pool or pond — try ringing the area with white vinegar to keep snakes away.
When hiking, stick to trails and avoid tall grasses or underbrush. Especially in bushy, wild areas, wear closed shoes and pants. Covering up is a smart precaution, but even better is not letting a snake get close. If you do see a one, back away.
It's best to coexist with wild creatures — including snakes. This land is their home, too.
And we need them.
Snakes are necessary to the ecosystem of the Southwest, already under assault from global warming and urban encroachment.
New Mexican reporter Robert Nott recently wrote ("In forecast: Rattlesnakes," Aug. 2) about rattlers and the potential for their emergence during rains. Experts say snakes come out because they like to eat rodents and rabbits, which multiply when it’s wet. Rain creates foliage, which provides food for critters. Those critters, in turn, attract snakes.
And when snakes are about, the potential for humans to cross their paths increases. Rattlesnake season in New Mexico stretches from April to September, more or less, with August — monsoon time — peak snake time.
For humans worried about the danger from snakebites — the venom is dangerous and potentially fatal — it’s important to educate yourself. There’s even a SnakeBite911 app for smartphones that can help in a crisis. Keep the New Mexico Poison & Drug Information Center number on hand. The number, 1-800-222-1222, is staffed 24/7. If you are bitten, call 911 and get to the closest medical center.
Our best advice: Don’t get bitten.
That means don’t poke a snake. Don’t disturb one in the wild. If you see a dangerous one at home, have it removed rather than trying to handle the job yourself. If the snake is harmless — and to know that, you have to know how to identify snake species — it's always possible to leave it be.
Though it's tempting to think humans are the only thing that matter on the planet, remember that snakes belong here. They play an essential role in controlling the population of small mammals, including ones that carry ticks that cause diseases in humans. Snakes also eat rodents that carry plague and hantavirus.
What’s more, snake venom is useful in treating heart attack patients, people with autoimmune diseases or those in chronic pain.
Snakes — including rattlesnakes — are necessary. They slither, but they matter.