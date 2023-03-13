Sunshine Week is happening now — and no, this is not a celebration of more light at the end of the day as a result of daylight saving time.
Instead, Sunshine Week — taking place in 2023 from March 12-18 — is designed to bring awareness to the need for government to operate in the light and away from darkness.
That means giving adequate notice of public meetings with full information about what will be discussed. With sunshine, public records aren’t withheld from citizens who request information, whether through endless delays or by charging ridiculous prices for information taxpayers already have paid to gather.
It also means government business takes place in the open — whether it’s approving budgets or hiring for top positions in government.
So what could happen in New Mexico this Sunshine Week, courtesy of the Legislature? Only the passage of legislation designed to promote secrecy in government hiring practices. What a travesty that would be.
Yet Senate Bill 63 passed the floor of the Senate last week by an astounding 31-9 margin. It’s on to the House, where members should kill this lousy legislation, whether by voting it down or simply ignoring it for the remainder of the session. Should the bill win House approval, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham must decline to sign it.
If approved, SB 63 would water down the Inspection of Public Records Act, hiding information about who is applying for high-paying public jobs. These are jobs, of course, that taxpayers fund. The measure would guarantee the public won’t see the lists of candidates for school superintendent, county manager, police chief or other important government positions. Only the names of finalists would be revealed; originally, that number was three. The legislation was amended to expand the number to five and has passed the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee. That’s still inadequate.
Secrecy in hiring is a friend to corrupt practices such as appointing unqualified buddies or excluding minority candidates from the field. After all, if all the public sees is a list of the finalists, people won’t know who was passed over.
Publicizing the list benefits the folks doing the hiring. Once applicants’ names are on the record, unsavory bits from a candidate’s background tend to rise to the surface. It is too easy for Candidate A, accused of harassment in a current job, to hide behind a confidential job search to move on — without the new employers seeing the full picture. Making public the lists of candidates ensures a more thorough vetting.
Bill sponsor Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque, is a former municipal employee — he even worked as a deputy city manager in Santa Fe for a time. He believes the most qualified candidates don’t apply because they are afraid to lose their current job or otherwise get in trouble with bosses should they be looking elsewhere. He might be well intentioned, but he is wrong.
Just look at the search for a new superintendent to run the Santa Fe Public Schools in 2021. After Superintendent Veronica García announced her retirement, some 16 applicants sought the position. Several had top jobs elsewhere, whether as administrators in other districts or as deputy secretaries in the state Public Education Department. The open nature of the process didn’t stop them from applying.
This legislation has been proposed before only to die. That’s what needs to happen now. The bill is now in the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Christine Chandler of Los Alamos. Also on that committee are area Reps. Matthew McQueen, Andrea Romero and Reena Szczepanski — let them know you oppose this legislation.
Tell the governor, too. And while it’s too late to influence the Senate, it’s worth noting Santa Fe-area senators — Liz Stefanics, Peter Wirth and Nancy Rodriguez — all supported this legislation. We expect better.
Give the citizens a present this Sunshine Week. Support openness in hiring.