Sunshine Week is happening now — and no, this is not a celebration of more light at the end of the day as a result of daylight saving time.

Instead, Sunshine Week — taking place in 2023 from March 12-18 — is designed to bring awareness to the need for government to operate in the light and away from darkness.

That means giving adequate notice of public meetings with full information about what will be discussed. With sunshine, public records aren’t withheld from citizens who request information, whether through endless delays or by charging ridiculous prices for information taxpayers already have paid to gather.