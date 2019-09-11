All governments have one thing in common: a penchant for secrecy.
New Mexico needs to turn that around, whether it’s the city of Santa Fe fulfilling public records requests, the state of New Mexico disclosing fat legal settlements or the Corrections Department handing over reports that show it failed to audit the health care provider for prison inmates.
Because without transparency, taxpayers are the losers.
They don’t know where their money is going. They don’t know if actions taken in secret benefit bureaucrats or contractors rather than the people they are there to serve. Most of all, without openness, it’s difficult to catch problems before it’s too late.
Yes, it’s true that records requests are increasingly complex and take time to fulfill. That’s one excuse city officials give for failing to produce responsive documents in a timely fashion. But we don’t see why a request from mid-July — for a week’s worth of the city manager’s emails — should take until Sept. 19 for a response. That’s after City Manager Erik Litzenberg will be off the job.
The city isn’t the only government agency dealing with increased requests for information. City spokeswoman Lilia Chacon says information requests of about 800 a year are remaining constant, but the questions are more complex. Over at Santa Fe Public Schools, spokesman David Carl says requests under the Inspection of Public Records Act have required the district to hire a contractor — at 15 to 20 hours a week — to answer. At Santa Fe County, requests for information jumped from 320 in 2017 to 418 in 2018 and to date this year, 353.
What too many officials seem to forget is that these requests aren’t negotiable. By law, the public has the right to the information. It’s the responsibility of governments to find a way to follow the law. As Melanie Majors of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government put it: “Hire more staff. Put everything online. They have options.”
Yes, they have options.
At the state of New Mexico, the General Services Department has begun posting all legal settlements as soon as the confidentiality period is up. No one has to ask to see the information. It’s online at the Sunshine Portal. Already, this move for transparency is showing us the scope of settlements the state is making in a number of cases.
Not only is that important information, but in the case of settlements affecting state police, taxpayers can see a department that was in disarray. Had those settlements been made public when Gov. Susana Martinez was still in office, she would have — rightly — had to answer uncomfortable questions. Secrecy breeds complacency among the people in charge and leads to a lack of accountability.
Nowhere is that more obvious than in the Corrections Department, where officials have been fighting tooth and nail to keep secret a 2014 report that claimed the agency failed to monitor its inmate care contract. Instead, the agency retaliated against an employee courageous enough to report those failures. The document is part of a whistleblower lawsuit now being heard in District Court, and the judge rightly chastised the behavior of Corrections Department officials.
What’s more, while lawyers in the Martinez administration pursued the strategy of hiding evidence, that did not change when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham took over. Whether the governor and her staff inadvertently overlooked the case in the rush of a new administration or whether individuals managing the suit were less than forthright in disclosing their legal strategy, this demonstrates how the bias against transparency is the natural fallback, regardless of who is in office.
The judge overseeing the case has said Corrections Department officials are guilty of one of the most extreme examples of “willful, intentional and bad faith attempts to conceal evidence” that he has seen in a 30-year career. The lawsuit is not finished, but it is obvious New Mexico once more will be paying thousands of dollars because of wrong actions of state employees.
Lujan Grisham can make sure such offenses don’t happen again — a new contract to provide health services for inmates is currently being negotiated. Private contractors should not have the license to hide their mistakes by keeping lawsuit settlements confidential. The governor can negotiate a tough contract, one that protects prisoners and taxpayers.
After all, New Mexico is releasing information about its own lawsuit settlements. Private contractors should be forced to follow suit. Otherwise, New Mexicans cannot ascertain if the people being paid — in this case, to care for inmates — are doing the job for which they are contracted.
Transparency serves the taxpayer. All public officials — from the governor to the mayor of a city to a county commissioner to a clerk in an office — should be working on behalf of the people, not the powerful. Secrecy, whether in contracts, lawsuit settlements or in a failure to answer open records requests, does not serve the public. It must stop.