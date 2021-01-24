The wasteful habits of humans are harming the planet. That’s without dispute. One of the worst offenders is the worldwide glut of plastics — with millions of tons polluting oceans and land across the globe.
Solutions might be in the works, courtesy of science. And Los Alamos National Laboratory is helping lead the charge, along with four Department of Energy research laboratories and four universities.
The initiative — called BOTTLE for Bio-Optimized Technologies to keep Thermoplastics out of Landfills and the Environment — aims to find ways to use enzymes to break down plastics and, at the same time, create recyclable plastics to stop making the problem bigger.
With plastics threatening the seas — the waste has reached the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the ocean floor — solving the problem is critical.
Scientists say plastic pollution is the most widespread challenge facing the marine environment. At risk are ocean health, the quality and safety of food, the survival of marine creatures and human health.
It’s hardly better on land, where plastic waste fills landfills, with toxic chemicals leaching into ground and water. Plastic trash is a constant litter problem in cities and rural areas, too. Recycling of plastics has all but stopped, so the problem will continue to mount. The LANL consortium aims to find enzymes — biocatalysts — able to degrade plastics more rapidly, said Taraka Dale, BOTTLE program lead for the lab, speaking in an interview with The Taos News.
With millions of tons of plastics that need breaking down, it’s also important to stop the growth of plastic waste. That’s where research into recyclable plastics is important. These plastics wouldn’t contribute to pollution but would break apart safely.
LANL’s expertise in microbial cell technology will help scientists create building blocks for better plastics — current technology for plastic degradation research can only study tens of proteins at a time, but the lab can screen for thousands of variations of plastic degradation at a time.
This means the path to discover new and better enzymes that can degrade plastics will move at a fast pace, building on a recent discovery in Japan that found enzymes in nature to deconstruct plastics. The key is building the biocatalysts to degrade existing plastics while creating more recyclable and degradable plastics — all while ensuring the discoveries don’t create their own unintended consequences.
Some plastics remaining intact for 1,000 years. Faster degrading sorts need 450 years to decompose. Eventually, it’s hoped the science perfected in national laboratories and universities will be used by private industry across the globe — creating sustainable and environmentally friendly products. It’s the sort of work from LANL that makes the world better, science to take pride in.
Still, such solutions are years away. In the meantime, people can do their part by using fewer plastics and pressuring companies to do the same in packaging. Science, after all, can only do so much. The rest will be up to us.
