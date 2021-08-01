Ready or not, public school students return to class Friday.
That’s right. The first day of school is less than a week away for students in the Santa Fe Public Schools — on a Friday. Teachers report to the classroom Monday.
Despite the rapidly approaching start date, much remains uncertain about the coming school year. With COVID-19 spiking once more across the country, thanks to the delta variant and vaccine hesitancy, the Public Education Department is reviewing guidelines for schools.
Initially, the department was going to require only unvaccinated students wear masks indoors.
That may change, and Santa Fe Public Schools officials state on the website they still are considering options. Parents can learn more at the district’s virtual town hall, planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday — a link will be available before the meeting, designed to answer the many questions parents have about returning to school.
We’ll repeat what we have said before about masks: Keep it simple.
Everyone indoors should wear masks. That protects the vulnerable and reduces the risk of an infection breaking through the protection of vaccinations. Schools should not be a place where children get sick or carry an illness home. The best protection against spread is for students to maintain distance, wear masks and wash hands frequently.
But COVID-19 should not dominate the school year. In 2021-22, the emphasis needs to be on learning. Even with masks and desks farther apart, school is going to be in person. That’s what children need. All the actions of adults should be directed toward keeping schools open and learning in person.
A few things we do know about the 2021-22 school year in Santa Fe. Leadership is new, with Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez now in charge.
Many teachers, principals and administrators also are new to their positions — it’s a year of transition for Santa Fe.
Chavez wants to continue improving the district’s graduation rate, building on the record 86.3 percent rate from 2020, the most recent year for which numbers are available. He also is trying to woo back students who left the district during the pandemic, more than 600 children.
Since the dollars follow the student, the exit of that many pupils means a loss to the district of several million dollars. The district has a head start in its recruitment efforts — officials tracked down every student who left in May and will use what they learned to reach out to families to bring them back.
When students are back in school, one pandemic-related change that should remain is this: all children will be able to eat a free breakfast and lunch at school. That’s because the U.S. Department of Agriculture decided to extend a program that made all children in school eligible for free meals. There won’t be paperwork, either, a relief for busy parents.
Universal free lunch is something the federal government should continue after the pandemic is done. Children who aren’t hungry learn better. It’s that basic.
The Aug. 6 start date, while early, was designed to give students extra classroom time. Teachers will be able to see where their students are after a year of mostly remote learning. The district has chosen to participate in an extended learning program that adds 10 extra days to the school year, paid for by the state.
The pandemic upended learning for many children and forced teachers to explore new ways of teaching and connecting with students. The months of remote learning were incredibly difficult and returning to school with COVID-19 ever-present remains a worry. But children are resilient, and teachers certainly have shown they can adjust to changing conditions.
That flexibility and toughness remain — now, it’s time to see if they can launch Santa Fe and New Mexico students to an even better place.
