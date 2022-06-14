It’s understandable if parents of children in Santa Fe have questions about security procedures when they send their kids off to school. After the most recent mass school shooting — 19 children and 2 adults died — at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, parents across the nation are worried about the safety of their kids.
Mario Salbidrez, executive director of safety and security for Santa Fe Public Schools, will offer a report at a Thursday meeting of the Board of Education to let parents, staff, board members and the community know just how safe children are when they are in school. The meeting should begin at 5:30 p.m. after a 5 p.m. executive session and can be watched online at the Santa Fe Public Schools’ YouTube channel.
It should reassure parents.
That’s because Santa Fe Public Schools officials decided years ago to improve security in schools. Here are some of the physical safety barriers and policies in place:
- Visitors must check in at the office and have no access to the broader school until they have been run through a security check. It’s set up so strangers can’t just walk into the school and roam the halls; there is entry to a vestibule before anyone can enter a school. Three older schools — Tesuque, Acequia Madre and Wood Gormley — allow access after a visitor rings a buzzer and is allowed in.
- Doors leading outdoors are supposed to be locked. Campuses are fenced as well, making physical access to school property more difficult. The idea is to limit who comes on campus; strangers who are out of place stand out. Their movements can be followed on camera.
- All students and staff take part in safety drills and actively practice what to do in case an active shooter — everyone’s worst nightmare — gets onto a campus.
- Each school in the district has a safety plan in place, one reviewed by local law enforcement and on file with the state Public Education Department. Sheriff Adan Mendoza, very likely to be reelected to a second four-year term, has sent deputies to campuses in the public school system to make sure the plans of each school are available in an emergency.
Ideally, in a crisis, a deputy or police officer would arrive with the safety plans for the school and contact information for staff charged with emergency responsibilities accessible on a laptop. There should be no frantic search for keys to open a door, leading to delays that cost lives.
The Public Education Department guidelines for preparing a safety plan are online — webnew.ped.state.nm.us/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/SHSB_PlanningForSafeSchools_NM2017.pdf — but actual plans are confidential for security reasons. It would be unacceptable for a potential shooter to find out the easiest way into a school, for example.
Even the best plans can be improved, and that’s why the report to school board members and the community is worth watching to see what else might be useful. Parents also can pay attention during the year.
Perhaps they arrive at school and notice the door between the office and the hallway into the school isn’t locked and anyone can get in the building. Perhaps they see doors propped open so anyone can get into the school. Perhaps the door to the school where visitors are buzzed in simply isn’t locked. Those are security policy violations and need to be reported.
The community also needs to have other discussions. Santa Fe, so far, has decided against metal detectors and armed guards on every campus. Is that still what the community wants? We hope so, but this is a topic on which a variety of opinions exist.
Hearing on Thursday what is being done should relieve many concerns. It also could prompt parents and others to suggest new ways to keep kids secure at school.
Santa Fe is not immune to violence. Preparing for the unthinkable while maintaining a friendly, welcoming atmosphere at our schools is a tough balance — but we have done it and can keep doing it. The key is to stay informed and prepared. Keeping children safe at school is the responsibility of our entire community.